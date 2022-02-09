During an angry outburst on an Australian reality TV program, Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle, Jr., lambasted his estranged royal sibling as "cold" and suggested her marriage to Prince Harry might soon be "on the chopping block."

Thomas, 55, in a room full of Celebrity Big Brother Australia housemates, said that he believed Meghan had been cold towards her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. He added, "Trevor took care of her, he cherished her, and she walked all over him and abandoned him in a flash."

Money, Fame Changed Megan Markle

Thomas informed his co-contestants that Engelson, an American film producer, 'loved' his sister Megan but took advantage of him during their brief marriage. It was also said that the former Suits actress' half-brother, who married Prince Harry in 2018, had been close with his sister before she relocated to Canada and was "transformed" by her unexpected wealth.

Since their wedding day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed two small children, two-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and eight-month-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. After Harry left the throne in 2020, the pair migrated to California.

They are presently residing in a $14 million house, and he gave a series of shocking interviews in 2021, including one in which he disclosed an uncanny split with Prince Charles, according to Mail Online. It comes after the 55-year-old said that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sn., was the only reason she became a royal paying for her schooling in 2018. Thomas Jr., was not invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

He penned an explosive open letter in May 2018 urging Meghan and Harry to postpone their wedding, calling it a "false fairy tale." He eventually backtracked on the letter, which he said was written in a "moment of insanity," according to reports. When Meghan was born, Thomas Jr., was 14 years old and lived with his father, stepmother (Doria), and Samantha. He openly praised his sister and stated he was overjoyed for her after the birth of baby Archie.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Thomas also expressed his hope that Archie would heal their family's split. He announced in May 2019 that he was homeless and had been living with his girlfriend in a motel room, as per The Sun.

Royal Expert: Meghan Markle Should Learn From Camilla

A royal expert has stated that Meghan Markle could steal a page from the future queen's playbook. The Duchess of Sussex might learn from the Duchess of Cornwall's handling of public criticism, according to royal analyst and biographer Angela Levin.

Meghan is a "difficult lady" who does not want to work in a team, according to Levin, who contrasted the two ladies. Following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee of 70 years as ruler, Levin expressed her approval for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The announcement touched and honored the pair, according to a representative for Clarence House, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall's official residence, Mirror reported.

