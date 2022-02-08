Tuck Carlson lashed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to allegedly due to the controversy with podcaster Joe Rogan whom they were not approving of.

But Spotify sustained Rogan and told his woke critics the platform would sustain freedom of speech. The Fox TV host added in his opinions that the exiled Royals were not consistent with their contract, unlike other podcasters on the streaming service.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex' podcast issue

Sources say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not fulfilling their $25 million mega-deal with Spotify; wading into the comments of US comedian Joe Rogan instead had the opposite effect.

They got the podcast deal more than 12-months compared to more prolific podcasters; they've only had 35 minutes to date. It drew backlash on the couple, cited the BBC.

Due to the slowness of the pair in producing the required number of episodes needed for the deal, Tucker called them 'grifters' as he ranted, reported the Sun UK.

He called Megan Markle, an illegitimate duchess from LA with her kowtowing husband, trying to threaten the streaming service to silence Joe Rogan.

They have not worked to produce any relevant content for the podcast, taking the money and grifting over the deal.

Tucker Carlson stated that Harry and meg in a year had 30 minutes of content in over a year. For each minute of their lone episode, that would be 1 million dollars for less than an hour. This would be too good to be true, hardly any reason to abandon the contract.

Greg Gutfeld aimed at the Sussexes dilemma, saying they were unremarkable and forgettable on the Five.

Former judge Jeanine Pirro tore at the two who thought what they say matters, mentioning Americans don't care about them. Nobody is keen on engaging them.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to save their deal on Spotify

Due to their eagerness to force out Rogan with the woke mob; it is they in danger of getting kicked out of the platform. Pretty soon, the exiled royal might be looking for another deal.

A statement given by them and read by a spokesperson said they were keen on working with the tech firm; they want to make sure that Spotify keeps out false COVID -19 information.

Anthony Burr, a PR expert, said their deal with the streaming giant could get pulled under their feet. The Duke and Duchess of L.A. are scrambling to keep their brand image untarnished, noted World Today News.

He called it a disaster how the two fell into the controversy that negatively affected them. Everyone sees what they are doing all the mistakes, especially which match up with Carlson's comments.

If they don't like the deal, they should drop it and leave because the platform ignored them and sustained Rogan. They should be more upfront and not grift, as suggested by Gutfeld.

This would be the best time to bow out and not take the money if they are at odds with the content.

Predictably they had raised their concerns over content which they expressed discontent, even trying to cancel Rogan.

Over the controversy, Tucker Carlson said Harry and Meg tried to boot the podcast host off Spotify, but they got ignored; he said half-full describes how the pair are placing themselves in the woke crowd.

