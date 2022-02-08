A headless Ancient Egyptian bronze statue was found by archeologists who were perplexed about the origins of the artifact. Through the use of modern technology, an answer may be provided to the puzzle.

It was discovered in a Saqqara site which has yielded amazing relics from the Nile Kingdom several thousand years old.

Ancient Headless Statue Found in Egypt

Located 20 miles from south of Cairo is on the Nile River's western bank where it served as the city of the Dead for Memphis an ancient Capital. Saqqara is where several pyramids have been built, one of the distinct structures is the Step Pyramid that was constructed in the27th Century BC, reported the Express .

According to Mohammad Youssef, the archaeologist and Director of Saqqara, Antiquities Area is managed by the Supreme Council of Antiquities which has been excavating officially close to Step Pyramid for many years.

He and several members were the ones who discovered the enigmatic bronze statue that was featured in the 2021 documentary called 'Tomb Hunters.'

Yousef described the artifact of a scribe in his chair with a papyrus roll he's got in both hands, but he notices the head of the statue is gone.

While on the site the artifact was found near the tomb of Pinomis a highly ranked official then; though initial thought was the sitting scribe was an image of another official.

When examined the researchers saw it was a bronze statue, not stone; which was unexpected as the material was used for gods and kings due to its malleability.

Later the examinations of the headless ancient Egyptian bronze statue according to the experts saying the man depicted was not ordinary; he was someone important.

Using modern computer modeling to recreate the head, led to a familiar face to Egyptology.

The researchers declared after the process, it was one who is seen in major exhibitions all over the world in such a collection. It was Imhotep who devised the step pyramid.

He revolutionized the pyramid building as the best architect of ancient Egypt, he used the design on the pharaoh Djoser's tomb. It was the first known monument in the ancient world called the Step Pyramid; Imhotep is a byword in western culture.

He added several layers to a single-story mastaba by adding five more layers to make it taller. It's recognizable for its unique layered incline as an iconic feature.

Egyptologist Explains the Structure

Dr. Bob Bianchi called the step pyramid of Saqqara very amazing due to its as the oldest monument made in stone.

Inside the pyramid were the tombs of the pharaoh and family members, with rooms for other purposes. Tunnels in the pyramid were linked to a central shaft that would have a regular measure inside the tunnels.

When the first pyramid was built it was important in Egyptian history; when from 450 years that was a golden era in the time of Pinomis.

It was a boom time for the Nile Kingdom that started massive monuments with unparalleled riches in the ancient world.

Aliaa Ismail said it was anyone's guess then in Imhotep's era if his creation would be seen up to now. But it still is there in the modern era.

The headless Ancient Egyptian bronze statue turned out to be Imhotep the build of the first pyramid that still stands today; several thousand years after his death.

