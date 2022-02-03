Ex-Brexit leader Nigel Farage fed up with President Joe Biden branding his first year as unsatisfactory over a challenging year.

President Biden single-handedly made the Democrat's chance at 2024 a bit harder now ex-president Donald Trump could pull the rug from under.

The ex-Brexit leader has said that Obama's ex-vice president should have been more careful with his allies, who feel left out to dry.

Biden's ratings not very positive

Farage alleges that the US president and the job is a round peg in a square hole due to what has happened since taking office.

Due to many errors that have affected voters, Donald Trump is getting closer to recapturing the presidency in 2024.

Witnessing how the 45th president wowed the crowd in Texas last Sunday sealed the deal in the UK politician eyes that Joe Biden will be in the pits of a Trump return.

The ex-Brexit leader said the US president had not considered the impact on his voter base. Many stratagems that are less than satisfactory need to be retweaked

So much that Trump was given an opportunity to take controlled potshots while testing the waters to see what happens in 2024, cited the Diverse Bulletin.

On Sky News Australia, he called out Joe Biden to rethink if the Oval Office needs to be managed better. He said the Democrats are siding with Leftists, and the POTUS has been jeopardized by it.

For this reason, conservative Democrat supporters are jumping ship, and he's going down with polls.

Nigel called the November midterms the moment Republicans can roll over the Democrat party to give Joe Biden a hard time if a red wave comes.

The British politician was impressed with Trump's panache for revving up the crowds and remarked numerous people.

He made this distinction that people may or may not agree with, but the proof is in the videos of Trump's rallies.

Despite the RHINOS and those opposed to Donald Trump, the Republicans are more than willing to back him up and look up to him.

Trump could come back

Biden is not fairing, even his vice-president Kamala Harris is having difficulty. Both are not very stable, especially Kamala, who is getting bad press.

All-time low ratings for the president are scaring his party; President Joe could bring everyone down.

Farage mentioned it's the left destroying the Democrats that should be stopped, but the president is not heeded.

President Biden should be separate from selecting a black woman as part of the supreme court, alienating more. Accused of racial politics that is getting out of hand with the vow to get a black woman for the job. All these race-fueled politics make Democrat conservatives change their minds about keeping him.

According to reports, Nigel Farage made it clear that Joe Biden needs significant changes to stay in power, from the Afghanistan capture by the Taliban and the border crisis and driving the world to the brink of war what's against him.

