One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a grocery shop, according to reports. The suspect, who should be classified "armed and dangerous," was photographed and released by authorities.

It's unknown if the culprit left the business on foot or in a car, according to the Richland Police Department, who are aggressively seeking for him.

1 Dead After Shooting at Washington Supermarket

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Caucasian man with a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down jacket, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored slacks, and sports shoes, according to the police report, according to The Sun. According to Benton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris, at least one fatality has been reported at Fred Meyer. According to Morris, the Benton County Coroner's Office has not been summoned to the location.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital. According to Richland Police Chief Chris Lee, the store called in a report of a white male firing and hollering inside. The report came in at 11:04 am local time, and Lee said that while the suspect was being sought, the scene was being cleared. The suspect may have escaped on foot or in a car, according to police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives got a plea for help from a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington, regarding an active shooter incident. Special agents from the ATF's Yakima, Washington, field office were also on their way to assist the Richland Police Department with the active shooter investigation, according to ATF spokesperson Jason Chudy.

Due to police action at the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way in Richland, Washington, many schools are on non-critical lockdown. Non-Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 is the number to call if you have any information about the suspect. Following the horrific incident, a Fred Meyer spokesman expressed sympathies and expressed sadness. As officers flooded the parking lot on Monday morning, homeowners were warned to stay away.

Police Release Photo in Suspect Hunt

At the time of the incident, a witness inside the Fred Meyer's informed KAPP-KVEW that he heard around a dozen rounds fired. According to the male witness who spoke to the television channel, a store clerk was among those shot.

According to the site, employees and customers were advised to leave the shop and assemble in the parking area while cops searched the aisles for the suspect. Officers were said to have used store surveillance to track down the attacker and those who were hiding in the store.

Multiple emergency vehicles, including police cars with lights on and fire department ambulances, were seen on the site. Non-critical lockdowns were imposed at Richland High, Carmichael Middle, River's Edge High, Marcus Whitman Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary, and Christ the King School. Since then, the lockdowns have been removed, CNN reported.

Throughout the day, cops swept each aisle and assisted consumers and employees, including a group who hid in the pharmacy section, in their efforts to vacate the store. Inside the business, people were moved to the parking lot and escorted out.

The guy was photographed pulling a supermarket cart in a plaid, long-sleeved flannel shirt and vest, according to authorities. Light-colored slacks, athletic shoes, and a dark-colored gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose were all on him. Police and sheriff's officers from around Eastern Washington's Tri-Cities area were dispatched to assist, and schools in the vicinity were placed on lockdown, as per USA Today.

