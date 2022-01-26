A group of Conservative GOP lawmakers went after the vaccine mandates of Joe Biden, who viewed his administration as detrimental to getting a proper pandemic response.

The Republicans see the Democrats using the pandemic to enact unconstitutional changes like forcing them to take the vaccine.

The Biden administration cannot force these unlawful mandates ahead of the February government shutdown where they want the funds to dry up.

Vaccine mandates used to control Americans

In a pre-emptive strike by the GOP reported by Fox News, more than twelve house members of the Republicans say it's a no vote on the opportunistic and unconstitutional Dems, forcing Americans to take the vaccine because they will lose their livelihood and access to services.

So far, the administration has been able to pass four of the controversial mandates which are pestering Americans.

The Supreme Court shellacked Biden by not passing the 5th, which says any firm with 100 or more employees, Occupational Health and Safety Administration cannot decide on these matters.

Most affected will be medical personnel, soldiers, federal employees, and federal contractors are still in play.

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas GOP) stated that Congress should not rely on the Supreme Court to stop these illegal mandates, reported the Blaze.

He sent a letter to Kevin McCarthy (California GOP) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) they want to have the Republicans stand against those agencies that enforce it.

It glossed over the fact that it's impossible to ignore Article 1 there is no assurance the Supreme Court will choose to ignore it. The conservative GOP lawmakers say these vaccine mandates should be actively opposed.

Read Also: Joe Biden Abandons Britain in the North Ireland Protocol, Threatens Similar Appeasement in Favor of the EU

He added that any support from the federal government that will be used to enforce oppressive mandates should not be allowed.

President Biden and the oppressive Dems have blamed the unvaccinated on more than one occasion. His policies were the source of division for the US, and his mixed messaging made distrust of the vaccine worse, getting a low grade in polls.

Defunding vaccine mandate

Last December, conservatives in the House asked the GOP of heads to consider the vote on February 18. But the Senate would not allow the shutdown of the government to pressure the Democrats to reconsider.

Instead, the Senate voted on an amendment to defund the federal vaccine mandate, which failed. Nineteen Republicans voted for a continuing resolution that kept the government open, averting a shutdown, cited US News.

Roy and his allies intend to force 10 of the Senate GOP to use the filibuster to thwart the next vote to fund the administration before the deadline. If successful, the 60 votes will be taken away and shut down by the president.

He added that Republicans should decide not to allow these mandates and decide to stop it once and for all on the 18th, in a statement.

Saying of the ten from the 19 senate Republicans should consider the welfare of healthcare workers, who are under attack from the Biden administration.

The letter in Capitol Hill has added several Republicans who have signed it.

Biden's vaccine mandate is under assault by conservative GOP lawmakers tired of the government's shenanigans compounding the worsening pandemic due to the mismanagement of the White House, constantly blaming everyone except itself.

Related Article: Joe Biden Sucks According to Twitter User Due to Dismissive Attitude to Brexit While He Favors Brussels

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.