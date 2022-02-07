Gargano mafia clan is a fearsome gang that carried out ruthless acts to terrorize their enemies and locals to hold the area they controlled.

These Idyllic villages of Foggia and Apulia hid a secret where Italian mobsters were busy shooting faces off their enemies with a sawn-off shotgun as the signature.

Originating from the blood-thirsty Neapolitan La Nuova Camorra gang, these cruel mobsters would cause the worst violence seen in Italy.

The Gargano Clan

This gang is only one of four groups vying for dominance in Foggia and Apulia, a silent farming province, where what they call the Ritual of Dealt by blasting a shotgun at close range.

In Foggia, which was the center of narcotics trade worth a billion years, the port of Gargano is the gateway where it reaches Western Europe, reported the Sun UK.

According to an Italian Prosecutor, Giuseppe Gatti, who lead to putting them in bars. He remarked the extreme cruelty is to show hate; that makes their killings spread and command fear.

Mr. Gatti said they are not satisfied with only eliminating the adversaries in the flesh. Going way beyond killing, they erase the face and make the loved ones forget and faceless.

Mangling and practically removing a person's face removes a memory; no front left, and their loved ones grieve more, causing more pain to the living and savage act.

Those left are anguished beyond imagination as no face can be seen in their victims, which is the specialty of the Gargano mafia clan.

Read Also: LA Most Notorius Gang 'MS-13' With Over 10,000 Members Commit Horrific Crimes, Beheading Victims Including Women and Children

Anti-Mafia Libera

Libera, an anti-mafia organization and local chapter led by Federica Bianchi, said the mafia clan is one of the most terrible. Even terrifying the locals where they rule by forcibly accepting l'Omertà or keeping shut whatever happens.

The organization is vilified and gets harassed by locals who fear the gangsters; prefer to see Libera gone from the town.

None of the locals want to admit the mafia scares them; most wanted the organization to disappear, is quite clear.

Many even angrily told them that Foggia is getting blemished by Libera scares the potential tourists and prospective businesses.

The town told them to keep quiet, and it would be better.

Apulian Mafias

The Gargano mafia with groups in Foggia which is partly controlled by Rocco "The Pig" Moretti, Rocco "The Pig" Moretti, Vito Bruno "The Hare" Lanza, are notorious mobsters, cited Love by Life.

They are the leaders of a deadly triumvirate of gangsters illegally taking money to protect countless businesses; they were organized by 'The Prince' Raffaele Cutolo.

An anti-Mafia campaigner was killed, and the philanthropist Giovanni Panunzio got shot dead by the gangsters. Mr. Moretti made a pact with the Foggian Society by uniting the gangs.

Lanza was in jail for bribing witnesses and got 14 years in prison.

Per The Times, these criminals have slain 300 people in forty years, with numerous crimes from murders to robberies from 2017 to 2018.

In the port alone with 80 percent of murders were cold cases, with a total of 360 slain by the mafia from the 1970s. The caves of Gargano were found with their 'Lupara Biance victims in 2011, said the prosecutor.

The Gargano mafia clan is one of the most fearsome gangs with exceeding violence to sow fear in the locals, not to get a shotgun in the face.

