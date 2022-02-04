The European Union is ready to impose a massive package of sanctions on Russia if it pursues military actions towards Ukraine, according to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She said that the EU has a "robust and comprehensive package of financial and economic sanctions" in store for Russia if it orders its tens of thousands of troops in the borders to invade Ukraine. The Reuters report mentioned that the sanctions included "capping access to foreign capital" and "export controls, especially on technical goods."

Russia has deployed 100,000 troops around the Ukrainian border and is demanding assurances, including a guarantee that Kyiv would never be admitted to NATO.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and provided support to separatists in the country's eastern region.

The EU sanctions package includes the operation of the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, which depends on Moscow's attitude according to von der Leyen.

The EU leader sees that the sanctions could "sensitively" affect people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and oligarchs.

According to the United States, per New York Times, Russia has formulated several tactics to use as an excuse to invade Ukraine, including the potential use of a propaganda video showing a staged attack, which Moscow denied.

US, West Are Hindrances

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the United States and other Western countries did nothing to provide solutions to the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, according to Erdogan, they became hindrances in finding the solution to the problem.

His comments were made after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Kyiv. Erdogan proposed Turkey's initiative to intercede the crisis with Moscow. Zelensky welcomed the offer.

The Turkish leader is looking to leverage his special relationship with Putin and strong support for Kyiv to set up peace talks. He also proposed hosting a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Erdogan expressed interest ito be a "mediator" between Ukraine and Russia due to his confidence that he can talk "freely and frankly" with both Zelenskyy and Putin.

Joe Biden Lacking in Positive Approach to Resolve Ukraine Crisis

Erdogan said no European leader was capable of resolving the stand-off and U.S. President Joe Biden had made no positive contribution yet.

He told the members of the press that the West has "unfortunately not contributed anything" in resolving the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, per another Reuters report.

He reportedly also said that there is a "serious" matter in Europe at present "in terms of leaders who can resolve the issue" considering that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already stepped down.

The President of Turkey also remarked that the United States President "has not yet shown a positive approach" to the issue.

Erdogan has stated that in the event of a Russian invasion, Turkey will do what is necessary as a NATO member, although he has opposed the imposition of sanctions on Russia as warned by other countries included in the coalition.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for his efforts. He also insisted that he was "ready to do everything possible in all platforms and in all formats" to promote peace in Ukraine.

