Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have agreed their countries should have a stake in the space race by developing an orbiting lunar base way ahead of the United States.

Similarly, NASA plans to keep American supremacy in space which Beijing contests. This alliance is seen as crucial to China, and Russia won't be left behind the west.

China, Russia to build research station on the moon

NASA has plans to construct the Lunar Gateway, which will serve as a base for communication and research. According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), last Friday, it has verified it would develop the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), reported the Express UK.

CNSA deputy director Wu Yanhua stated China is embarking on the historic project with Russia to begin assembling the basic structure for ILRS by 2035. Plans included developing energy systems, life support, and communication technology for the space station.

There are stark differences with the planned US Lunar Gateway, and the ILRS would be composed of an orbiting vehicle and a base on the moon's surface. Added equipment would be lunar rovers to move about on the surface.

Xi and Putin confirm corroborating the launch of the automated space vehicle 'Chang'e 7' by 2025, which was revealed by Liu Jizhong, the director of the China Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, cites Bloomberg.

Read Also: How will the Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong' Redefine the International Space Station's Mission in Space?

The two other superpowers, China and Russia, have decided to combine space and military tech earlier in the week after conducting Naval drills conducted in the Arabian Sea.

If Moscow would rollout over the Ukraine border, officials of the Western alliance charged that China would support it.

UK warns about China-Russia alliance

During her visit to Canberra, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave a statement about China, which was very aggressive, saying that if Putin does invade Ukraine, Beijing will flex its muscles simultaneously in the Indo-Pacific.

She mentioned that the two nations are working together, which she added ominously, and called on other nations to block the attempts of these aggressors as well. This alliance's announcement has sparked rumors of a new space race between the US and the two countries.

US officials have said a big test of the Artemis program is scheduled for next month. If successful, it will signal the start of a manned mission to the moon very soon, noted Space.

China's first lunar probe

Ye Peijian, the chief designer of the first Chinese moon probe, remarked that if all goes well, the first astronauts for the first lunar missions will be ready by 2030.

However, Liu mentioned that they want to send robotic probes to explore the moon if there is enough water on both poles. Another is if there is water found, then how much is available.

In 2020, the Chinese probe Chang'e 5 was sent into space and returned with samples last year.

In April 2021, Tianhe, the core module of Tiangong, was launched, and China will add more parts to the planned space station. Director Wu of CNSA encourages global scientists to be part of a joint program.

Xi and Putin know the importance of getting the orbiting lunar base operational as a foothold in space that cannot be lost to the west.

Related Article: US Expert Fears the Advancing Chinese Space Program Will Leave a Dangerous Hole in American Defenses

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.