According to Insiders, Prince Harry removed his oldest buddy off his wedding reception guest list after he expressed his displeasure with the Duke's marriage to Meghan Markle.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand allege in their book "Finding Freedom" that Harry's old Eton buddy Tom "Skippy" was furious when he was left off the guest list for their evening celebration, alleging that he'd "lost his pal" after meeting the Duchess.

Prince Harry's pal commented about relationship with Meghan Markle

Among the 600 guests allowed to witness the couple's vows in St. George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018 were George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, and Serena Williams, to name a few. However, some of Harry's closest pals, as well as some of his longest friends, didn't make the cut.

The newlyweds began their private festivities with family and friends after the public ceremony, which was carried live on television for the entire world to see. The Queen gave a lunch reception for the visitors. Guests proceeded on to a second celebration, given by Prince Charles and Camilla at Frogmore Cottage and with a guest list of 200 people, once the sit-down event had concluded.

Despite the fact that a number of A-level celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Amal Clooney, were on the guest list for the evening celebration, Skippy was not present for the church service. Skippy stated he felt like he'd eternally "lost his friend" the day after the wedding, according to the writers, and the book also mentioned Skippy's fears about how quickly Harry's relationship with Meghan was progressing, according to Mirror.

Read Also: Virginia Giuffre's Father Brands Prince Andrew "Coward" For Trying To Dismiss Sexual Abuse Case; Duke Wants Kevin Spacey To Testify at Trial

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled "disingenuous clowns"

Following the Sussexes' comments on Spotify, claims were made. Following a growing list of celebrities putting pressure on Spotify over COVID-19 falsehoods, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised their "concerns" over the streaming service's deception over the controversial podcast of Joe Rogan.

According to a spokesman for their organization, Archewell, the two originally addressed the matter in April and have continued to call on Spotify to correct any misrepresentation.

In response to the famous "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, in which the presenter has frequently made incorrect and erroneous assertions about vaccinations and COVID-19, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both urged Spotify to remove their music from the platform.

After announcing an exclusive relationship with Spotify in December 2020, the Sussexes are one of the most well-known audio personalities in the world. "We will host and create podcasts that foster community via shared experience, storylines, and beliefs," Spotify said in a press statement, as per CNN.

In both Britain and America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public slam on Spotify over Joe Rogan's vaccination comments has provoked a right-wing response. The outrage was not restricted to the United States, but Harry and Meghan also enraged their British opponents. The prince told Oprah Winfrey that the negative press in the United Kingdom was a factor in the couple's decision to leave the throne.

This isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have sparked outrage on both sides of the Atlantic, though the United Kingdom is generally more critical of them than the United States is. After delving into the 2020 presidential race in the United States, the Sussexes were met with calls for their titles to be revoked, with Donald Trump being brought into the fray, Newsweek via MSN reported.

Related Article: Prince Charles Reportedly Offers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a Place To Stay in the UK; Future King Fears Son's Memoir Will Harm Camilla

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.