Prince Charles is giving a massive olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it's uncertain if they'll take it.

The pair has been attempting to figure out how to go to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee this spring. Costs of security are the problem at hand. Despite the couple's high-profile status, taxpayers will no longer pay for their protection.

Prince Charles urges to reconcile with Prince Harry

If the couple brings their two children, Lilibet Diana, who is 7 months old, and Archie Harrison, who is 2 ½ years old, the expense would likely be significantly greater. Although Prince Harry has promised to pay for his own police security, it appears that this is a difficult path to take. Charles wants to make things a little easier for Harry and Meghan by letting them stay at his house.

The divide between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family has to be bridged, according to Prince Charles. Harry has made it plain that he and his family will not be able to return to the United Kingdom until they are protected by the police. He's in the midst of a court dispute about whether or not he can pay for his family's security services on his own, rather than burdening taxpayers, as per Little Things via MSN.

Despite concerns over what the Duke of Sussex's biography would say about Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles is said to have extended an olive branch to his son, Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales has already stated that he wants to spend time with his grandkids as often as possible.

It is thought that the heir suggested getting the family together for the first time since Harry and his wife Meghan opted to leave their royal responsibilities and move to California in the build-up to Christmas. However, after Harry argued that returning would be "too huge a personal danger" owing to his security condition, Charles's good-natured intention to mend the divide between him and his son has been called into doubt.

According to the insider, inviting Harry to stay with Charles suggested a hope that they would be able to discuss about the book while also allowing him to view the grandkids. A "wholly-truthful and authentic" narrative of Prince Harry's life thus far is due to be released this year, according to Mirror.

Prince William to remain neutral between Prince Charles, Prince Harry

In a battle between his father and brother overcharges made about Camilla in Harry's upcoming biography, Prince William is thought to desire to remain impartial. The Duchess of Cornwall's upcoming book, Prince Charles allegedly warned advisers, will be an "excoriating takedown" of his younger son, particularly in the early years of the couple's courtship.

Harry shocked the monarchy last year when he announced that he had signed a book contract to share his experience. It's unclear what the book will expose, and it's also unclear how harmful it will be to Charles and Camilla's relationship.

However, in a possible dig at Charles' handling of Diana's death when he was just 12 years old, Harry has previously stated that he endured "pain or suffering" as a result of his parent's deaths.

The royals are expecting Prince Harry to return from his California home to commemorate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, but he may not be accompanied by Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet. The Sussexes are immersed in security issues over the government's decision to take away their police protection when they stepped aside from royal responsibilities two years ago, The Sun reported.

