Joe Biden gets a positive response from Qatar; after getting let down by other countries that produce energy.

Until now, no one has taken stock of the US president who has insisted Russia will attack.

But, it is still no assurance to the NATO countries who have seen the consecutive failures of the current US government.

Someone listened to Sleepy Joe

Last Tuesday the White House said that Doha has answered a request by President Biden for assistance if Moscow cuts gas supplies to the EU. The assistance of the middle eastern country will be important due to the screws Putin tightened that made the west sweat, report the Expressed UK.

In the discussion with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani where the two agreed they had a good relationship.

From the meeting, he said that Congress will be instructed that Doha will be a non-NATO ally.

He wrote a letter to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives that outlined the reasons why the Arab country is relevant.

It would be the second gulf country after Kuwait designated as a non-NATO ally, with economic and military perks that follow, cited Reuters.

The president discussed with the Sheik the stability of global energy supplies as the Qataris have one of the biggest producers of natural gas.

EU is dependent on Russian gas

Bloc members are dependent on Russian natural gas that should be offset with Qatar; amassed army of 100,000 troops with hardware like artillery and missiles. Berlin will not listen to President Joe Biden as their gas supplies are more important, noted CNBC.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the US leader remarked the US and EU are working to source LNG which is under Russian control. Having an alternative if the Kremlin orders the pipes shutdown.

Less gas has been flowing to bloc members for several months which has caused an energy crisis. A move accusing Vladimir Putin to make sure the Gazprom-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project is opened.

Starting from west Russia that reaches northeast Germany right under the Baltic Sea which was completed in late 2021. All it needs is a green light to move ahead from Brussels.

Once up and running the joint project involving several EU members would have 55 billion cubic meters of gas going to Germany.

But, the bloc is threatening the Kremlin that it will not allow it to operate should Ukraine get invaded.

Other details

If it was not for the Qataris who are important to the US in the Middle East; they assisted in the evac of US Citizens in Kabul but more are trapped. One of the reasons for the fall is Joe Biden did not listen to warnings.

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense said that more than 124,000 people were airlifted with Doha's help. The Gulf nation took in those affected by the fall of Afghanistan.

The Emir of the gulf nation said it demonstrated how two nations could help in other in such extreme conditions. Adding they will find ways to bring peace to the Middle East.

So far, it's only Qatar that is interested in helping Joe Biden in the fix he's in; trying to convince that his leadership is worthwhile. But Mr. Putin is ahead of the flailing US leader.

