Seven countries will join Russia if it comes under fire from the Ukraine border from NATO; this conflict has made the west jittery.

According to the Kremlin, the border conflict has loaded about 100,000 Russian troops as a defensive measure, but NATO and Joe Biden say it's aggressive. In the event of a war, the Kremlin will have the support of former Soviet block countries in the CSTO for backup.

Russia-Ukraine tense border

The US and NATO want Moscow to de-escalate at the border, but the alliance is guilty of provocations in the region.

Leading the Kremlin to doubt the sincerity of the west, but several countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be there, reported the Express UK.

Despite caution advised by experts in declaring claims, Joe Biden is raising concerns that it will be the biggest invasion. Fear-mongering that Vladimir Putin wants to change the world.

NATO claims it will stop a rollout of Russian forces, contrary to what the Kremlin declares.

Lethal aid given by the US has landed in Ukraine about 90 tons of it, with the British giving the Ukrainians short-range anti-tank missiles for defensive purposes, citing the Independent UK.

This means that if Russia does decide to take on Ukraine, it will have to have a firm band of allies behind it.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization

Like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a group of former Soviet countries signatories to a security pact.

Russia heads the CSTO with seven countries like Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan should an armed response be needed at the Ukraine border.

Domestic disputes are not part of the responses of ex-Soviet bloc states, but there will be members who will side with Vladimir Putin. Should according to the claims of the west, Russia does enter Ukraine.

During the Kazakh rebellion when Russia assisted the government in stopping what the current head of state calls unrest authored by elements that used corruption and high gas prices to cause chaos in the country, noted the BBC.

These actions indicate a member of the CSTO will provide military support, added to the numbers of Russian troops.

Moscow and Havana

Cuba and Russia have been friends for a long time which shows even in current times.

President Putin and President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba have talked about improving the link between the two nations in the face of challenges from the west.

Washington, with its trouble, Ukraine's response has been shaking by a possibility of team-up between them, using Cuba as a staging point for US retaliation.

Sergei Ryabkov, Moscow's Deputy Foreign Minister, told state media that anything could happen and kept mum. Saying it's an option to deploy Russian arms to their ally should Joe Biden play tough guy.

Until 1991, Kyiv was part of the Soviet Union when it became a free state from Russian control. Democracy is part of Ukraine, and Europe is its model, not Russia; both pro-EU and Russian groups left Soviet control.

A good number of groups against the Kyiv government might prefer Moscow, like what happened to Crimea during 2014.

For sure, seven countries of the CSTO will opt to join Moscow if the Ukraine border starts a shooting war which the Russians say is a defensive war against encroaching NATO and US.

