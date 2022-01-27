According to reports, Lykke Li is dating Brad Pitt, leaving admirers wondering who the Swedish singer is and how they came to be together.

After the actor and a "Swedish singer" were photographed enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Hollywood, rumors that Pitt, 57, and Li, 35, are dating surfaced on the gossip blog Deux Moi.

Who is Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend?

The Sun then reported that an anonymous source stated that Pitt had been with Li and that the two are "secretly dating." However, another source denied the reports, saying that Li is part of "a broad network of artsy pals that Brad Pitt likes hanging out with" in a statement.

Li, who also performs and models, is well-known in the art world since she began her singing career in 2008 with the publication of her first EP, 'Little Bit,' and her first studio album, 'Youth Novels,' in the same year.

Her music career progressed from there, with the singer's album 'Wounded Rhymes,' released in 2011, and another album, 'I Never Learn,' released in 2014. Before the release of her next album, So Sad So Sexy, in 2018, Li, who performs in the indie-pop and electronic genres, took a break. She released another EP called 'Still Sad, Still Sexy' the following year.

While Li, who goes by Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson, claimed in 2019 that 'Still Sad, Still Sexy' will not be her last EP; she also hinted that her singing career would be winding down in the near future.

Li is also a model, and since 2012, she has been signed to Viva Model Management's agency. Li has a five-year-old son, Dion, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, record producer Jeff Bhasker. Li spoke out about some of the difficulties that come with being a mother and touring in 2018. Li also stressed the need for immersing oneself in the process of becoming a mother, Independent reported.

Brad Pitt has been linked to several girls amid divorce battle

Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson, true name Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson, isn't the first of Brad Pitt's female pals to be involved in Brad Pitt dating rumors. After being sighted together at an art gallery in Los Angeles in 2019, speculations circulated that Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat from Arrested Development, which proved out to be incorrect.

In an interview with The New Yorker earlier this month, Shawkat recalled the "strange" circumstance. Pitt, according to the actress, seemed unconcerned by the media's obsession with his personal life, claiming that he "had no clue" of the allegations swirling about them at the time, as per NBC New York.

Brad's love life has been the subject of a slew of rumors, including those linking him to Israeli professor Neri Oxman and German model Nicole Poturalski. He is currently involved in a custody dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce from him in 2016 after he initially filed.

Both of them still reside in the same neighborhood in Los Feliz, where he maintains his vast estate, which he built from a house he acquired in the 1990s. Brad's children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Knox and Vivienne, 13, live in Cecil B. DeMille's former house with their mother Angelina Jolie.

Her own romance rumors have been stoked by The Weekend's song "My new girl's a movie star," which is in the title of his new album. Angelina's custody fight, which was previously assumed to be over, was finally resolved in October, according to Mail Online.

