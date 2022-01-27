Vladimir Putin has new weapons to be used if NATO decides to attack Russia from the Ukraine border as tensions rise.

These war toys are new to the Russian arsenal, from paratrooper dogs and autonomous AK-47s on the battlefield.

Fears of an invasion by Moscow have been disproven by experts and even Kyiv, which have scaled back its claims of invasion due to insufficient troops.

Russia's high tech arsenal

Fears of a Russian invasion are fueled by the development of high-tech next-generation weapons that are part of Putin's lethal arsenal, armaments like robotic tanks, super-fast Mach 5+ missiles, and even special forces.

Highly trained paratroops have been relocated close to the border, starting fears of a military coup to take over Kyiv, according to Express UK.

Lancet drones with an X-wing called 'Flying Kalashnikovs' are used to attack UAV drones over the battlefield. One concept is autonomous flying mines that double as kamikaze attackers roam overhead, serving as recon planes.

An airborne minefield of the kamikaze weapons would be programmed to loiter above a battlefield, and attack surveillance crafts, cited the Mirror UK.

Drones might be seen engaged in dogfights as a first in modern combat, with the British and the US are not happy that their ships will be targets for suicide drones.

Sighted moving to the Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus are specialist troops with equipment moving on the rails to the contested area, noted the Daily Mail.

Almost 130,000 are already at the border sent by Vladimir Putin to locations in the north and east of countries that used to be part of the USSR which NATO is watching fearfully.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Kremlin that guerillas would be fighting their forces with NATO jets. Even saying the US leader is thinking of sending troops to the tense border.

But, it does not scare Mr. Putin, who can send KGB operatives to use unconventional weapons to fight indirectly to get a distinct advantage.

Russian scientists claim to have created robot tank

According to Russian scientists, Moscow has the first tanks that operate on their own complete with sensors, missiles, machine guns with flame throwers to take out enemies hiding on a trench.

These assault Uran-9 strike robots were tested in Syria, said defense officials, and working as operational weapons.Working as a group or a single unit, these robots can be commanded via remote control or use its AI.

One of these armored units is the BMPT-72 'Terminator' that could survive a nuclear attack and the T-14 super tank. Other units could deploy soldiers and para-dogs on special parachute harnesses. Exercises were done with soldier dogs with body armor jumping with Russian National Guard special forces.

A Sprut-SDM1 (18-tons) could fire from three miles at sea, with a light tank that can land in land or water. Development of the S-70 Okhotnik or Hunter, a stealth-type UAV that is deadly to enemy forces, and a self-firing rifle seen at an arms exhibition.

President Vladimir Putin's hybrid war against NATO is still deadly as these arms show what the Russians are capable of.

