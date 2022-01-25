According to US attorneys, Prince Andrew may be selling his £18 million ($24 million) ski lodge to preserve his assets rather than pay off his accuser of sex assault.

After a mysterious bidder agreed to take it off his hands, sources close to the Duke stated earlier this month that the sale of the house in the prestigious Swiss ski town of Verbier is proceeding.

Prince Andrew partied with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

A debt of £6.6 million ($8.8 million) was paid to French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, who sold it to him and Sarah Ferguson in 2014 for £18 million ($18 million) when Andrew was able to sell the house, known as Chalet Helora. As he faces a lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with him by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the sale led to suspicion that he would use the money to pay his legal fees.

However, according to Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer who represented Epstein's victims, the transaction might be a pretext for Giuffre to seize the Duke's assets. Ms de Rouvre and Prince Andrew and Fergie agreed that the chalet would be paid for in installments.

Miss de Rouvre said the Yorks neglected to pay their last £5 million ($6.7 million) installment, prompting her to file a lawsuit against them in Swiss courts two years ago for the sum she was entitled plus interest, totaling £6.6 million ($8.8 million). He was not allowed to sell the chalet until the dispute was resolved under Swiss law, as per Mail Online.

Read Also: Queen Elizabeth Remains Silent But Might Make Brutal Choice in the Coming Days as Judge Orders Prince Andrew To Face Sex Abuse Trial

Royal Palace advised to investigate Prince Andrew's staff treatment

According to rumors, while in Thailand, Prince Andrew went on tours of red-light sex clubs with wealthy paedo Jeffrey Epstein and holidayed with pimp Ghislaine Maxwell. After being seen surrounded by topless supermodels partying on a boat off the coast of Phuket, Thailand, the Duke of York played up to his label of "Playboy prince."

As the Queen's second son was on vacation, Maxwell and Epstein were reported to have stayed at his hotel while the latter stayed at his. When the British prince paid a visit to his topless go-go bar in Patong's red light district, the management of the business stated he was treated to a royal visit.

Prince Andrew grew close to the couple around the time of the crazy holiday, which took place in New Year's Eve 2001 and just months before he allegedly sexually attacked Virginia Giuffre. Prince Andrew has angrily disputed this charge, claiming that his association with the couple - both of whom have been convicted of child sex offenses in the United States - was not inappropriate, according to Mirror

In the meantime Queen Elizabeth landed at Sandringham for her first lengthy trip since Prince Philip's death on July 1, from Windsor Castle to the Norfolk estate by helicopter on Sunday. The Queen is anticipated to remain at Sandringham for a few weeks. Although she has been to Sandringham at least twice since Philip died in April, this is her first lengthy visit.

Meanwhile, a former royal cop has suggested that Buckingham Palace should investigate reports that Prince Andrew, like Meghan Markle, mistreated Palace personnel. The Duke of York was accused of bullying this week as former royal aides spoke up about their dissatisfaction working under him, according to The Sun.

Related Article: Ghislaine Maxwell To Request Retrial Today After Bombshell Documentary Reveals Socialite Was Prince Andrew's Lover

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.