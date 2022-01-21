Joe Biden claims that he did well in his first year only during his second solo press conference to boot as the polls say that his administration is the most failed.

He denies all the mistakes from day one and the successive crisis that followed and left Americans in Afghanistan, including Vladimir Putin and the gang running rings around the president, who has made the US sink in the world stage.

Biden claims he "outperformed" expectations

The president's claims are nothing short of doubtful, as the dip in his ratings shows that he's even toxic to his own party. But, many say there is a lack of reality in the White House, reported the Express UK.

Despite the proofs that he overpromised, he denies in his first twelve less than satisfactory months.

Listing down his top failures include a faltering Build Back Better plan, a 33 percent approval with inflation at its highest since at 7 percent. Add up the failed COVID response he blames on the unvaccinated, last, the debacle of Afghanistan where drone attacks killed several innocents.

Nothing is going right for him, and everything is going belly up that Democrats want him out.

One reporter said that inflation is so jacked up, and his Build Back Better is eating the dust and stalled by Manchin and Sinema, who is getting attacked by lackeys of the Democrats.

Also, President Joe Biden is afraid of getting shellacked and his party at the polls, so they move to change the elections into an illegitimate victory that will fail in the end.

The pandemic response has failed in spades that have cost 1,500 Americans lives, and he's fostered more division than anyone has in the White House.

Biden's response to reporters

The reporter asked how he could fix the overpromises in the next three years during the conference.

Biden made a sarcastic quip and said, why are you such an optimist, speaking he never overpromised anything in the first place, and no one has confidence in him, noted Stars Post.

He said as if not seeing everything that happened, it was a great first year that the Taliban overrun Kabul last August.

Adding that much progress has been achieved despite getting everything wrong, from the border to the poor economy and the worsening law and order. He must be looking through colored glasses.

It's even redundant to mention that it's a total failure in pandemic management and more deaths in 2021.

He then went on to address the soaring deaths from COVID-19, insisting the rates are "three times" less than they were at their peak of around 5,000 deaths per day in February 2021.

No explanation can get out of the fact that he misleads with facts and spreads lies about how ill-managed it is. Allegedly one lie compounded on another is not helping the American people, cited MSN.

Joe does not know what is happening!

Nothing is answered when asked what his progress is, just bare silence, although he blames the Republicans for all his failures.

The White House has pushed a leftist agenda that persecutes parents and throws criminals on the streets, even attacking Americans as subversives by allowing the government to spy on them.

No one thinks that Joe Biden is capable of running the country with credibility that is sinking the US, his second presser proof of that.

