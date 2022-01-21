Russia, China, and Iran will conduct naval drills scheduled this Friday to signify solidarity against the west and show NATO its hope the US is weak.

These exercises were announced as the 2022 Marine Security Belt will be held north of the Indian Ocean, where the triumvirate will do joint maritime drills.

These three nations, according to analysts, consider the leader of the free world, Joe Biden, an ineffective leader after the fall of Afghanistan, and his allies are scrambling to put up a decent response without a strong US component.

Russia, China, and Iran to conduct maritime drills

This triumvirate of nations is throwing the gauntlet on Friday after Iran's ISNA News proclaimed it on Thursday, cited Wion.

Iranian representative Mostafa Tajoldin told Reuters the "2022 Marine Security Belt" training would begin in earnest in the northern Indian Ocean. It is the third combined naval practice involving the three countries since 2019, noted Reuters.

Military vessels from these three powers are anticipated to engage in various maneuvers, notably rescuing a burning ship, releasing a hijacked ship, and firing down air targets at night as its main tasks, reported the Express UK.

An Iranian official spoke to an outlet, The goal of these Naval drills is to enhance regional security and also its foundations with Russia, China, Iran, and to expand joint efforts between the three nations to help world peace, maritime security, and the development of a maritime sector with a shared future.

Since Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's new hardline president, came into office in August, these three countries have been moving closer together. In the face of mounting political and economic pressure from the United States and other western countries, Raisi has undertaken a "look east" policy to strengthen cooperation between China and Russia.

According to Iranian state media, Iran's president talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Wednesday to forge "durable and thorough partnerships."

Triumvirate of nations strengthen ties

President Raisi called the trip a crucial "turning point" in relations with Russia as the west is trying to pressure his country. He added that the goal is to be stronger and prevent American hegemony.

Putin has previously boasted of a potential military alliance between Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran, stoking concerns of a potentially deadly power alliance amongst western countries.

Stronger ties involving Beijing and Moscow would be unsurprising, remarked Tobias Ellwood, Chair of the UK Defense Select Committee, and Tehran's inclusion into the group may form a devastating bloc.

Russia and China are not true allies, but they cooperate because they share a similar enemy. Their troops are now exercising together, understanding each other's protocols, and interacting with one another.

Ellwood mentioned that Russia could stay afloat even with its economy affected due to its military expenses. Only by falling in behind China in the next few years will Moscow be able to sustain this standing.

Last September, Iran entered the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a central Asian security body headed by China and Russia, another sign of the three countries' expanding ties.

Tehran has utilized its admission to the organization to plead to its fellow members, including India and Pakistan, to help it avoid Western sanctions.

These naval drills with Russia, China, and Iran are a rise of another bloc opposed to the west, which has not recognized the east as a rising bloc, they want to put down.

