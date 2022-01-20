Russian President Vladimir Putin orders more forces, including units from the Russian Navy, while the west is divided and unsure of its next moves.

Several Russian landing ships have steamed by the United Kingdom, sparking speculation that they are on their way to a 'full-scale invasion' of Ukraine, as Kiev warns that troop build-up all along the border is 'nearly complete.'

Today, the Korolev, Minsk, and Kaliningrad of the Russian Baltic Fleet were heading south from across the United Kingdom, trailed by the Northern Fleet warships that passed the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark last Monday.

Russian ships sail to Ukraine

These ships, which can carry up to 25 armored personnel carriers, are deployed three days before. But it is unclear if they are destined for Ukraine.

The region has been on a knife-edge since the end of last year when Moscow moved its forces and equipment close to the border, reported the Daily Mail.

According to Ukrainian Defense Ministry intelligence, Moscow has around 127,000 troops along the border, including a sea component, putting it a 'full strength' force.

CNN describes the situation as "challenging," and warns that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to break the European Union and weaken NATO. Also, for Russian security in Europe, neutralize the US.

While meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to peddle intel claiming that Ukraine is a target of the Kremlin.

He told Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose diplomacy to solve differences with Ukraine, but how can Russia choose that path when the US arms Kiev.

The Kremlin wants no trouble by the US is insisted there is ill-intent; so Putin is preparing for the worst-case scenario.

The stark warning comes after two rounds of last-ditch discussions between both the West and Russia failed to de-escalate a confrontation that has been simmering since late last year.

These 'highly irregular' movements of Russian ships spurred Swedish officials to deploy hundreds of troops and armored personnel carriers to the Swedish island of Gotland.

Military conducts more drills

Drills yesterday involved military aircraft that came from airfields in Perm, Krasnoyarsk, Chelyabinsk, and Sverdlovsk regions.

Engaged In 'large-scale' maneuvers employing 500 military troops, they attacked targets of a simulated opponent.'

However, in a naval practice in the Black Sea, the Kasimov anti-submarine ship effectively destroyed air and sea targets using artillery fire under turbulent circumstances.

A missile regiment armed with the S-400 Triumf mobile surface-to-air missile system performed electronic attacks at a practice in the Leningrad territory in the Western Military District.

Though the weapons had been stationed with Russian forces ahead of the testing, Moscow has proclaimed the conclusion of tests on its Kinzhal or Dagger hypersonic missiles that can deliver nuclear or conventional weapons with such a range of 1,250 miles in the Arctic.

This week, the Kremlin also deployed servicemen to Belarus, ostensibly for major military operations with the country, sparking fears in neighboring Lithuania, cited Delfi.

The arrival of Russian armed forces in Belarus, according to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, is not just a disruptive factor in the military situation, but also a genuine threat to Lithuania.'

Belarus is a full-fledged theater of operations that Russia can exploit to expand aggression towards Kiev, remarked a Ukrainian intelligence study.

Russian President Vladimir Putin knows the west is weak and Joe Biden cannot hold them together, turning the screws to crush NATO and the US.

