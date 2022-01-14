The Queen expelled Prince Andrew from the Royal Family, depriving him of all military titles and patronages. Buckingham Palace also ordered him to relinquish his HRH title and put an end to his ambitions of returning to public life in a cruel two-line statement.

According to reports, the ninth in line to the throne will defend his sex assault claim as a private citizen in the United States. Following Andrew's failed attempt to persuade a court to dismiss the civil action in which he is accused of having sex with a trafficking victim, Palace insiders stated the 'ruthless and fast' decision had been "widely debated" among the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth banishes Prince Andrew from royal life

Before the Queen made up her mind on Wednesday right after the court ruling, Prince Charles and his son Prince William are said to have been instrumental in the drive to force him out. Prince Andrew was invited to Windsor Castle yesterday for a 90-minute meeting with his mother - and was joined by Gary Bloxsome, his personal lawyer, who drove with him from his nearby house, Royal Lodge.

According to castle insiders, Bloxsome, who was hired by the prince to arrange his retaliation against Virginia Roberts' charges of rape and sexual assault, was unable to enter the royal house and was left sitting in the car.

On Wednesday, Prince William was in Windsor Castle to conduct an investiture on behalf of his grandmother and he would have talked to her in person. According to a reliable royal source, the Queen and her advisers have decided to apply the 'same model' of facto exile to Andrew as they did to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Given Andrew's status as her "favorite son," some insiders suggested the choice would have "pained" the Queen much. The 95-year-old monarch, like Harry and Meghan, would have realized she had to act for the sake of the monarchy and her legacy, as per Daily Mail.

Read Also: Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Writes Memoir, Detailing How Cheating, Drug Abuse of President's Son Destroyed Their Marriage

Prince Charles, Prince William "incredibly angry"

According to royal pundit Angela Levin, the threat of a legal lawsuit against a prominent royal, made Prince Charles and Prince William very upset. While Giuffre's allegations against Andrew have not been proven and the 61-year-old is not accused of criminal conduct, the US court ruling means Andrew might face a trial, which would be a major damage to the royal family's prestige.

If an out-of-court settlement is achieved, the trial might start between September and December 2022. As per media lawyer Mark Stephens, it would lead top royals to convene in order to cope with the imminent reputational harm to the monarchy during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, according to Express.

All 12 of Prince Andrew's military titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, have been returned to him. With a letter signed by more than 150 Navy, RAF, and Army veterans requesting that he be stripped of his military posts, the Queen is under increasing pressure to act.

Lieutenant Stuart Hunt, who served in the 1st Royal Tank Regiment, was one of the first to congratulate her on her decision. The 52-year-old, who lives in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, accused the Duke of dragging the military forces into shame and claimed he should have retired years ago.

He will keep his titles of Prince and Duke, as well as his place in the line of succession to the monarchy as the ninth in line. It's assumed that he'll maintain his taxpayer-funded security detail. He will also keep a few military titles he has gained over his military service, such as Vice- Admiral of the Royal Navy, Mirror reported.

Related Article: Queen Elizabeth Remains Silent But Might Make Brutal Choice in the Coming Days as Judge Orders Prince Andrew To Face Sex Abuse Trial

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.