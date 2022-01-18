On Tuesday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu slammed a Massachusetts court for reuniting Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since she was five years old, with her father and stepmother before the state could finish a home investigation.

Sununu described the father, Adam Montgomery, as a "monster" in a letter to the chief justice of Massachusetts' highest court. Adam Montgomery has a criminal record in both states dating back to at least 2007. In Massachusetts, he was previously convicted of shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women, according to Sununu.

Gov. Sununu questions Harmony Montgomery's custody decision

Sununu questioned why Harmony Montgomery was placed with him by the Massachusetts courts. According to the governor, New Hampshire's child protection agency had requested further information from Massachusetts in order to complete the home study and would have likely declared the father unsuitable at the time the court ruled.

The Office of the Child Advocate is evaluating the circumstances of the case, according to a representative for Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Harmony Montgomery was last seen in Manchester in October of this year when she was five years old. Last December, Manchester police were told that the youngster had not been seen in two years.

Police have searched the residence where she was last seen since then. Harmony Montgomery's father and stepmother have been detained on suspicion of endangering her health. Adam Montgomery was arrested earlier this month on accusations of second-degree assault, interference with custody, and child endangerment.

By failing to know where the girl has been since late 2019 - the last recorded sighting - police accused him of "purposefully breaking a duty of care, protection, or support," as per Associated Press via MSN. Harmony Montgomery's family claims that the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families failed the little child. Harmony was just five years old when she vanished in October of this year.

Officers are now working round the clock. According to Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, Harmony has been reunited with her father; DCYF authorities notified Blair Miller, who adopted Harmony's younger brother. Miller had inquired about the prospect of Harmony being adopted.

According to court filings, Adam's uncle, Kevin Montgomery, contacted the DCYF after noticing Harmony had a black eye. Kevin Montgomery later told authorities that his nephew, Adam, admitted to abusing harmony physically. There is a prize of more than $112,000 up for grabs, Crime Online reported.

Harmony Montgomery's younger brother has a message to her

In a devastating video shared on Instagram by his adoptive father, Harmony Mongtomery's younger brother Jamison addressed his missing sister. In the video, Jamison states, "Harmony, it's me, your brother." By the time she was last seen, Harmony had enrolled in a Massachusetts school. Harmony's disappearance was not reported to Manchester authorities until December 2021, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg during a news conference on December 31.

In February 2019, Harmony was reportedly reunited with her biological father; and in November 2019, Blair and Johnathon Miller adopted Jamison. Jamison was always on the lookout, Blair told The Sun, even at his early age; and he was continually asking where Harmony was.

Despite the fact that the little child was last seen in 2019, she was not reported missing until the last week of December 2021.The strange case made national headlines and had an influence on Miller's residence in Washington, DC, which was screwed with little Jamison's mind. The concerned fathers stated that they were doing everything possible to locate Harmony for Jamison's sake.

Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested on January 4th, according to investigators. Due to alleged behaviour towards Harmony in 2019, Adam was charged with felony second-degree assault. A misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child were also filed against the missing kid's father.

The missing girl's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, was also arrested in early January and was accused of criminal benefit fraud. Harmony's parents, Adam Montgomery and Crystal Sorey, are not married, and their relationship's duration is unknown, as per The Sun.

