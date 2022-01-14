Britney Spears expressed on social media her displease with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' latest book, in which the latter disclosed details of their complicated relationship.

In her Instagram post, the pop icon behind the hits "Toxic" and "Lucky" shared that she was seriously sick with a fever of 104 degrees while watching Jamie's recent interview in "Good Morning America" promoting her new book "Things I Should Have Said," as per CNN.

In the said memoir, Jamie Lynn describes her older sister's behavior at times as "erratic" and "paranoid."

Britney, 40, took offense to Jamie's remarks and memory, which she blasted in a series of social media posts, as per Fox News.

She said that Jamie Lynn was never around her" much 15 years ago at that time," So she wonders if her younger sister intends to sell the book at her expense.

Britney also stated that her younger sister "never had to work for anything" and that she performed remixes of the pop star's song at someone else's request.

Extremely Hateful Situation

"I know it may sound like a silly thing for most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs when my sister was a baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!," Britney said.

Britney further said that 13 years later, she was assigned as "the MOTHER OF ALL" and that her family ruined her dreams.

"I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show, and her only words were 'Well, it wasn't my idea'... Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!" she said.

Britney then announced that she would be taking a break from Instagram for a while, citing the media and entertainment world as being "extremely hateful" to her.

The Book Is Not About Britney

On Friday, Jamie Lynn, 30, responded to Britney's remarks on social media, disclosing that she and her family were getting death threats.

After that, the former Nickelodeon sensation stated that her book "is not about" Britney.

"I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister," Jamie Lynn wrote.

Jamie Lynn added that she does not want the drama. She decided to share her side of the story to heal her "traumas" as she moved on with her life, as per BBC.

"I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long," said the younger Spears, who is now an actress and country singer-songwriter.

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in November, after 13 years.

"The conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears' person and the estate is no longer required...is hereby terminated," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled, as per Fox News.

