Novak Djokovic's visa was canceled for the second time by the Australian government, three days before the Australian Open, where the world's top tennis athlete was set to compete.

Djokovic aims to win a record-extending 10th title in the tournament set to begin on Monday; however, chances are he will not make it this year as he faces possible deportation and a three-year ban.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the visa 34-year-old Serb, who won nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open. Hawke said he came with the decision" on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

Djokovic's attorneys are expected to seek an urgent restraining order to prevent deportation.

The tennis star's case has received negative reactions from the public, which influenced the Australian government's decision. On the other hand, the Serbian government diplomatically expressed great disappointment on the initial cancellation of Djokovic's visa, as per AP News.

PM Morrison Supports Djokovic's Deportation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the pending deportation of Djokovic amid the country's massive surge in virus cases fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, as per BBC.

On Friday, Australia reported 130,000 new cases, which overwhelm the country's health system and other services.

"Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected," Morrison said in a statement.

Everybody involved in the Australian open is required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, Djokovic has not received the vaccine and even sought a medical exemption citing that he got infected by the virus in December.

Djokovic's appeal for exemption was approved by Tennis Australia and the Victoria State Government, granting him a visa to travel. However, when he landed in Melbourne on January 5, the exemption was rejected, and the Australian Border Force canceled his visa.

The tennis star was held in an immigration detention hotel for four nights. On Monday, a court reversed the decision that allowed Djokovic to travel around the country, attend events, and have his practice at Melbourne Park every day.

On Wednesday, Djokovic posted a statement on Facebook to address the "misinformation" on the issue to alleviate broader concerns of the public, as per Al Jazeera.

Djokovic's Human Error and Wrong Judgment

In the past days, reports showed photos of him not wearing a mask while attending a basketball game in Belgrade, where some individuals were tested COVID-19 positive. Djokovic stated he took a COVID-19 test after the basketball game in preparation for the obligatory 14-day quarantine before the Australian Open.

News agencies also covered Djokovic's attendance at a photoshoot and an interview despite being tested positive for the virus.

"While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," he said.

Meanwhile, Djokovic cited "human error" by his team for a mistake on required travel documents to enter Australia.

"While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process," Djokovic said in the statement.

