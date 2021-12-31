It's official: the sequel will be released in 2022. For years, franchise pictures have dominated movie theaters, but the COVID-19 virus has compacted the last two years' worth of blockbusters into one box office bonanza. As we celebrate the big films on the big screen and streaming services in 2022, here are the most up-to-date schedules for your calendar.

Upcoming movies in 2022

It's been difficult to keep track of all the changes to the movie schedule during the coronavirus pandemic, from the everything-gets-canceled start to the Delta variant and now the Omicron surge. But here are the most recent theatrical and streaming movie release dates for 2022, as per CNET:

The 355 - January 14, 2022

Scream - January 14, 2022

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre - January 21, 2022

Aline - January 21, 2022

Cyrano - January 21, 2022

Escape from Spiderhead - January 21, 2022

Morbius - January 28, 2022

Moonfall February 4, 2022

The Black Phone February 4, 2022

Death on the Nile February 11, 2022

Uncharted February 18, 2022

Ambulance - February 18, 2022

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - February 18, 2022

Sneakerella - February 18, 2022

Luck - February 18, 2022

Rumble - February 18, 2022

The Batman - March 4, 2022

Turning Red - March 11, 2022

Unwelcome - March 18, 2022

The Contractor - March 18, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022

The Lost City - March 25, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once - March 25, 2022

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - April 8, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - April 8, 2022

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - April 8, 2022

Operation Mincemeat - April 22, 2022

65 - April 29, 2022

Shin Ultraman - May 13, 2022

DC League of Super-Pets - May 20, 2022

Bob's Burgers: The Movie - May 27, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick - May 27, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion - June 10, 2022

Lightyear - June 17, 2022

Elvis - June 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8, 2022

Bullet Train - July 15, 2022

Nope - July 20, 2022

Where the Crawdads Sing - July 22, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 - July 29, 2022

Black Adam - July 29, 2022

Secret Headquarters - August 12, 2022

The Man From Toronto - August 12, 2022

The Bride - August 26, 2022

Samaritan - August 26, 2022

Salem's Lot - September 9, 2022

The Woman King - September 16, 2022

Don't Worry Darling - September 23, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7 - September 30, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - October 7, 2022

Halloween Ends - October 14, 2022

The Flash - November 4, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022

She Said - November 18, 2022

Creed III - November 23, 2022

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - December 16, 2022

Avatar 2 - December 16, 2022

Mario film - December 21, 2022

I Wanna Dance With Somebody - December 23, 2022

Babylon - December 23, 2022

Prey - 2022

Pinocchio - 2022

The Amazing Maurice - 2022

The School for Good and Evil - 2022

Wendell and Wild - 2022

Read Also: Celebrity Deaths: All Shocking Famous People We Lost in 2021

Most anticipated movies in 2022

Despite the challenges, a slew of major films is set to hit theaters in 2022. According to WLWT, on the list are highly anticipated sequels, innovative spins on superhero storylines, and animated flicks that will appeal to families:

The 355 - January 7, 2022

A CIA agent joins three other agents on a mission to recover a top-secret weapon while avoiding a woman who is watching their every move. Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Diane Kruger are among the cast members.

A group of all-female spies banding together to recover a wicked weapon while another queenpin keeps track of their every move? Already, we've signed up for this. If the trailer's usage of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Ye's 'Run This Town' is any indicator, 'The 355' is set to be one of the most exhilarating rides in theaters next year.

Moonfall - February 4, 2022

A NASA executive and former astronaut believes she has the solution after a mystery force pushes the moon out of orbit, but only one astronaut from her past and a conspiracy theorist believe her. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley are among the cast members.

Here Before - February 11, 2022

Who knows what lies beneath the surface of Stacey Gregg's story about a woman (Andrea Riseborough) who experiences visions of a small girl after her daughter's death some years ago? But one thing is certain: the trailer for 'Here Before' lingers in your mind long after you've seen it.

Turning Red - March 11, 2022

A young girl unintentionally morphs into a big red panda in Pixar's latest film. Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, and James Hong provide the voices.

Top Gun: Maverick - May 27, 2022

After more than 30 years as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is back where he belongs. Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller are among the cast members.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022

Without Chadwick Boseman's physical presence, it's difficult to envision what "Black Panther" will be like. Perhaps more than anyone else, he led the charge in tearing down ceilings and boundaries for Black kids, fans, and audiences, allowing them to imagine themselves as superheroes.

In 2018, "Black Panther" provided us the kind of strong representation that had been lacking from comic book films, and Chadwick Boseman embodied the lead character with dignity, grace, and strength that has spanned generations.

Thankfully, Marvel has decided not to recast T'Challa's position. The sequel is said to follow the comic book's natural order of events, with Shuri (Letitia Wright) becoming the new Black Panther, as per HuffPost.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - December 16, 2022

In DC's Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return for more underwater action.

2022 movies are a must-watch!

The year 2021 was a strange one for movie theaters. Many blockbusters are released at the same time in cinemas and on streaming services, offering consumers the option of seeing new movies at home or in theaters.

Several releases have been postponed owing to COVID-19 outbreaks or surges on set, and several have been delayed multiple times during the last two years. The only thing we know for sure in 2022 is which films will be worth viewing, some from the comfort of our own homes and others in cinemas.

Related Article: All-Time Best Romantic Movies for Couples Looking To Spend Date Night Together

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.