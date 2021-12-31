It's official: the sequel will be released in 2022. For years, franchise pictures have dominated movie theaters, but the COVID-19 virus has compacted the last two years' worth of blockbusters into one box office bonanza. As we celebrate the big films on the big screen and streaming services in 2022, here are the most up-to-date schedules for your calendar.
Upcoming movies in 2022
It's been difficult to keep track of all the changes to the movie schedule during the coronavirus pandemic, from the everything-gets-canceled start to the Delta variant and now the Omicron surge. But here are the most recent theatrical and streaming movie release dates for 2022, as per CNET:
- The 355 - January 14, 2022
- Scream - January 14, 2022
- Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre - January 21, 2022
- Aline - January 21, 2022
- Cyrano - January 21, 2022
- Escape from Spiderhead - January 21, 2022
- Morbius - January 28, 2022
- Moonfall February 4, 2022
- The Black Phone February 4, 2022
- Death on the Nile February 11, 2022
- Uncharted February 18, 2022
- Ambulance - February 18, 2022
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre - February 18, 2022
- Sneakerella - February 18, 2022
- Luck - February 18, 2022
- Rumble - February 18, 2022
- The Batman - March 4, 2022
- Turning Red - March 11, 2022
- Unwelcome - March 18, 2022
- The Contractor - March 18, 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022
- The Lost City - March 25, 2022
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - March 25, 2022
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - April 8, 2022
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - April 8, 2022
- Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - April 8, 2022
- Operation Mincemeat - April 22, 2022
- 65 - April 29, 2022
- Shin Ultraman - May 13, 2022
- DC League of Super-Pets - May 20, 2022
- Bob's Burgers: The Movie - May 27, 2022
- Top Gun: Maverick - May 27, 2022
- Jurassic World: Dominion - June 10, 2022
- Lightyear - June 17, 2022
- Elvis - June 24, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8, 2022
- Bullet Train - July 15, 2022
- Nope - July 20, 2022
- Where the Crawdads Sing - July 22, 2022
- Indiana Jones 5 - July 29, 2022
- Black Adam - July 29, 2022
- Secret Headquarters - August 12, 2022
- The Man From Toronto - August 12, 2022
- The Bride - August 26, 2022
- Samaritan - August 26, 2022
- Salem's Lot - September 9, 2022
- The Woman King - September 16, 2022
- Don't Worry Darling - September 23, 2022
- Mission: Impossible 7 - September 30, 2022
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - October 7, 2022
- Halloween Ends - October 14, 2022
- The Flash - November 4, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022
- She Said - November 18, 2022
- Creed III - November 23, 2022
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - December 16, 2022
- Avatar 2 - December 16, 2022
- Mario film - December 21, 2022
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody - December 23, 2022
- Babylon - December 23, 2022
- Prey - 2022
- Pinocchio - 2022
- The Amazing Maurice - 2022
- The School for Good and Evil - 2022
- Wendell and Wild - 2022
Most anticipated movies in 2022
Despite the challenges, a slew of major films is set to hit theaters in 2022. According to WLWT, on the list are highly anticipated sequels, innovative spins on superhero storylines, and animated flicks that will appeal to families:
The 355 - January 7, 2022
A CIA agent joins three other agents on a mission to recover a top-secret weapon while avoiding a woman who is watching their every move. Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Diane Kruger are among the cast members.
A group of all-female spies banding together to recover a wicked weapon while another queenpin keeps track of their every move? Already, we've signed up for this. If the trailer's usage of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Ye's 'Run This Town' is any indicator, 'The 355' is set to be one of the most exhilarating rides in theaters next year.
Moonfall - February 4, 2022
A NASA executive and former astronaut believes she has the solution after a mystery force pushes the moon out of orbit, but only one astronaut from her past and a conspiracy theorist believe her. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley are among the cast members.
Here Before - February 11, 2022
Who knows what lies beneath the surface of Stacey Gregg's story about a woman (Andrea Riseborough) who experiences visions of a small girl after her daughter's death some years ago? But one thing is certain: the trailer for 'Here Before' lingers in your mind long after you've seen it.
Turning Red - March 11, 2022
A young girl unintentionally morphs into a big red panda in Pixar's latest film. Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, and James Hong provide the voices.
Top Gun: Maverick - May 27, 2022
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is back where he belongs. Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller are among the cast members.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022
Without Chadwick Boseman's physical presence, it's difficult to envision what "Black Panther" will be like. Perhaps more than anyone else, he led the charge in tearing down ceilings and boundaries for Black kids, fans, and audiences, allowing them to imagine themselves as superheroes.
In 2018, "Black Panther" provided us the kind of strong representation that had been lacking from comic book films, and Chadwick Boseman embodied the lead character with dignity, grace, and strength that has spanned generations.
Thankfully, Marvel has decided not to recast T'Challa's position. The sequel is said to follow the comic book's natural order of events, with Shuri (Letitia Wright) becoming the new Black Panther, as per HuffPost.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - December 16, 2022
In DC's Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return for more underwater action.
2022 movies are a must-watch!
The year 2021 was a strange one for movie theaters. Many blockbusters are released at the same time in cinemas and on streaming services, offering consumers the option of seeing new movies at home or in theaters.
Several releases have been postponed owing to COVID-19 outbreaks or surges on set, and several have been delayed multiple times during the last two years. The only thing we know for sure in 2022 is which films will be worth viewing, some from the comfort of our own homes and others in cinemas.
