Critics call Joe Biden's foreign policy an epic failure with ignoring the UK with its pitch for free trade deal since entering office.

The US under his administration has failed on the world stage, and he famously avoided Vladimir Putin in the Geneve Summit. In front of cameras, he had several gaffes like dozing off in the COP 26 and getting savaged for not taking the trade deal offered by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Fallen from grace

Nile Gardiner, a former aide to ex-UK PM Margaret Thatcher and specializes in the foreign analysis, did not cut the lashing in an all-out critique, reported the Express UK.

The US leader, according to him, has led Washington downhill. In 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan after the failure of Biden to comprehend the danger. He was more eager for a historic photo-op.

Former US President Donald Trump was partial to Brexit and would mention a free trade agreement with long-time US ally Britain.

The planned agreement would be forgotten when the Democrat defeated him over alleged controversial circumstances. The White House was adversarial to Brexit and meddled in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Biden, from the start, would be vocal against the US-UK trade agreement, warning Brexit not to jeopardize the Good Friday Agreement.

Nothing good from the 46th President of the US

Gardiner advised on foreign policy to former PM Thatcher and contrasted the performance between the two. Joe Biden's foreign policy failure to lead the west is seen on the world stage, affecting a free trade deal with London.

Read Also: Boris Johnson Flares After Joe Biden Disregards Brexit Britain From Cutting Tariffs to Free Trade Deals

He echoed that the UK-US 'special relationship' is now questioned as Washington has taken sides against Downing Street. It clears the White House has been dangling a carrot but no intent to do something about a deal.

Blames the US president for breaking faith and creating a bad atmosphere for Washington and London.

The British analyst says the two countries have the most prosperous economies; mutually beneficial for the UK and will give America an economic boost. But the momentum is hampered by the president's snub.

He did not end with that; mention the current US administration has no mind of its own. They are echoing and parroting the EU. It's not good getting sidelined by the NIP issues and is a mouthpiece for Brussels.

The president's days are numbered

Gardiner said a bright spot would show itself the US leader will have to reckon to accept a deal when the midterms in November come. A failing economy will destroy him and the Democratic party. Biden is now one of the most unliked presidents in US history, noted the Daily Mail.

Too many voters and supporters, it an utter disappointment as the nation has a bad economic status, and the sure of the pandemic has lashed out to the party members.

According to a new CNBC/Change Research poll with 1,000+ respondents, 56 percent of voters say it is a bad job after assuming office only a year.

In a panic, the Democrats are 44 percent liked from 46 percent last September. April last year, it was only 51 percent due to Biden. In November, the analyst calls a red wave a chance to have the deal the UK wants.

Joe Biden's foreign policy has left out a free trade deal that would be of benefit. Downing Street is optimistic of changes to come after November's midterm elections, Gardiner stressed once the White House is pressured.

Related Article: Joe Biden Abandons Britain in the North Ireland Protocol, Threatens Similar Appeasement in Favor of the EU

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.