Russian President Vladimir Putin commands paratrooper units to assist the Kazakhstan regime struggling over an uprising that threatens to unseat the present leader.

The former Soviet bloc country ruled by Nursultan Nazarbayev is in disarray as opposition to his rule has blown out. This incident has shown Russia's capable military forces like on the Ukraine border.

Kazakh regime seeks assistance from Russia

The elite Russian unit assists local forces in tamping down the latest unrest that has beset the central Asian country after the gas prices rose last January 1, reports the Express UK.

The government rolled back promptly, but it was the catalyst to drive people onto the streets, causing alarm.

Kazakhs are angry at Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has held office even after the fall of the USSR; he still influences through his successor seen as a puppet. Officially not holding office from three years ago but still is omnipresent.

Reports that out of hand violence in protests in the capital Almaty; state TV says 13 members were killed in the security contingent. Two were decapitated by the protesters as well.

Violence caused by the dissenters has prompted the long-time leader's choice, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to ask for Soviet military assistance as an ex-Soviet bloc country, cited Al Jazeera.

A source says that the specialist troopers were already doing their job of quelling the protests. Social media posts from Kazakhstan have shown the units firing their weapons in the foggy streets, and looting occurred due to the rioting. The troops of Vladimir Putin are trying to bring order to the embattled regime.

More troops from countries aligned with Moscow; countries like Armenian, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are sent by the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization. The organization did not report how many troops were sent to the country.

Protesters gain control

Critics of the regime call it autocratic, which has caused the violence, and the administration has called them non-Kazakhs terrorists who've gotten control of buildings and weapons.

President Tokayev called the destabilizing elements causing problems for the state, attacks on citizens needing assistance, noted Nikkei Asia.

The trouble in Almaty is serious enough to concern Putin if more unrest would threaten the Russian federation. The Ukraine border is challenged by NATO and the US, posing a serious challenge.

Reuters reported protesters set the leader's residence and mayor's office ablaze in the tumult due to local force getting overcome by the protesters.

Russian troops arrive to bring order, control the situation

Once the Russian specialists were on the move from Almaty airport in the grip of dissenters was easily wrested back and brought to order. Riding on armored personnel carriers, the troops followed to bring order to the capital under siege as they surged to the main square.

Soldiers moved in and fired their weapons to cow a crowd of protesters, said an outlet. One source said the health ministry said 1,000+ people were injured in the unrest; 400+ were hospitalized in the violent uprising. China called the need for the Kazakhs to stabilize the incidents.

The unrest in Kazakhstan has prompted Vladimir Putin to move in his paratroopers to assist the president in bringing normalcy to Almaty.

