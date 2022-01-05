Sebastian Gorka, a pro-Trump commentator and radio host, filed a lawsuit to block a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee responsible for investigating the events leading up to the unprecedented Capitol Hill riot last year.

The individual filed the suit on Tuesday where he accused the committee of overstepping its authorities and requesting a court to stop Verizon from turning over his phone records. The lawsuit argues that the committee did not ask Gorka to answer questions or provide any other documents, Politico reported.

Sebastian Gorka's Subpoena

Gorka said that he had only been asked to speak at a Jan. 6 rally that was meant to be held in front of the Supreme Court. However, his speech was canceled with him saying that he was merely a spectator for the other events that were observed on that horrifying day.

The radio host's attorneys said in the suit that their client was neither a member nor a leader of any organization that sponsored any events on Jan. 6. They added that Gorka was not present at the Capitol on the day that the mob of loyal Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

The House Select Committee did not previously show signs of having Gorka as a person of interest with regards to the Capitol Hill siege. Other high profile individuals who have been issued subpoenas by the committee, including former United States President Donald Trump and his chief of staff Mark Meadows, all filed suit against the panel to block subpoenas as well, the Daily Beast reported.

The situation comes as the committee plans to have open, televised hearings on the attempted coup that will be held within "months, if not weeks." The news was announced by the senior Democrat and Republican on the committee.

Members of the panel said that they had substantial evidence of the personal involvement of former President Trump in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack. The two officials in question, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney appeared on several Sunday morning television interview programs.

Attack on Capitol Hill

The programs focused on the nearing anniversary of the violent attack that involved protesters claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. The mob attempted to stop the congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential win and keep the Republican businessman in the office.

NBC's "Meet the Press" program focused entirely on Jan. 6 and started with a lengthy and biting video that depicted the preparation and carrying out of the insurrection. The show also detailed the level of involvement of the former president.

The host of the narrative, Chuck Todd, was seen to be unusually explicit when he described the attack as a "violent effort to overturn a free and fair election. He said that the actions were made in support of "unconstitutional legal strategies to declare President Trump re-elected" that the hose said that devised by the Republican businessman's own political advisers and aides.

Todd said that the insurrection was not only a show of violence among Trump supporters that were rallied outside the White House. He added that it was the result of "post-election planning by anti-democratic forces at the highest level, up to and including the then-sitting president of the United States, to overturn the election and subvert the will of the American people," the World Socialist Web Site reported.



