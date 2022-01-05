Kelly Meggs, the alleged head of the right-wing militia organization Oath Keepers, has filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attempting to prevent the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot from acquiring certain phone data.

Verizon was ordered to provide overall call and text message information about Kelly Meggs's wife, Connie Meggs, cell phones from November 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021, by the panel. Connie Meggs said in a complaint filed on Monday that the subpoena violated her constitutional right to a fair trial by tainting the jury pool and breaking marital communications privilege by exposing discussions she had with her husband.

Jan. 6 committee seeks phone records of two Oath Keepers

Kelly and Connie Meggs are accused of plotting to prevent President Joe Biden's election victory from being certified, Newsweek via MSN reported. According to court papers obtained by Newsweek, Kelly Meggs was reportedly "looking for" Pelosi during the Capitol disturbance over a year ago.

On the evening of January 6, 2021, someone sent Kelly Meggs a message claiming he was "hoping to see Nancy's head rolling down the front steps," to which Kelly Meggs replied, "we looked forward to," a message Judge Amit Mehta considered very probably a mistake and meant to be looking for Pelosi.

Connie Meggs is said to have been part of the "stack" of persons that made their way up the Capitol steps toward the building. Prosecutors said that this "stack," in which numerous defendants moved in a line with one hand on the shoulder of the person in front of them, was proof of a planned effort to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

The Meggs are two of nearly 20 people accused of conspiring to riot, the most serious accusation facing any of the suspected rioters. The subpoena issued by the committee on January 6 was unduly wide, according to the couple's lawsuit, and included "obviously irrelevant periods."

It's an argument Donald Trump used to try to keep information from being given over to the committee, which has been looking for papers from the former president since April 2020. While the House of Representatives' general counsel, Douglas Letter, admitted the records may not offer any evidence, he maintained that they were required to assess the "atmosphere" that led to the Capitol incident.

Pelosi is concealing information about her culpability

According to the complaint, the House committee served Verizon with a subpoena on December 18 for information related to Ms. Meggs' Verizon Account, which also includes Mr. Meggs' cellular telephone number on a family account plan for the period of November 1, 2020, through January 31, 2021, which phone is used by Mrs. Meggs and a family.

Per Law & Crime, the subpoena also purports to demand the names and addresses of account holders, as well as phone numbers, length of service, and other details, as well as call and message logs. It is "overly broad and excessively discriminatory," according to the complaint.

Pelosi is stonewalling, according to Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis. He is the ranking Republican on the House Administration Committee, which is in charge of the Capitol's administration, as per The Washington Times.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, he restated House Republicans' demand for the release of papers and correspondence related to the decision not to deploy the National Guard for the planned major protests on that day. Davis's letter was dubbed "pure revisionist fiction" by House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, and another attempt by Republicans to "distract and divert" from the Jan. 6 chaos.

