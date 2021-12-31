The year 2021 indeed feels like an end to an era due to COVID-19 and all the controversies that plagued the world. A handful of cringeworthy moments also dominated the online world this year, and it's unlikely for people to forget them - ever!

Here's a look at four of this year's most cringeworthy moments on the Internet.

Chrissy Teigen confused us all

Chrissy Teigen was called a bully this year after her private messages to Courtney Stodden were leaked online. Shortly after the scandal erupted, Teigen announced that she would be quitting Twitter to protect her peace.

But just weeks later, John Legend's wife returned to the platform and giddily declared that she couldn't be silenced.

Teigen has not been that active on social media since then. In October, the former model said that she decided to take a step back so that she could grow and learn. She also admitted to being insensitive because she didn't think anyone would read her posts online.

The back and forth between Teigen's decision to take a step back or not from social media definitely confused us all. Here's to hoping the model can make firmer decisions in 2022!

Nicki Minaj sparked claims she's an anti-vaxxer

Nicki Minaj previously refused to get vaccinated so that she could attend the Met Gala. Even though her fans didn't initially take offense following the singer's decision, what she tweeted about the COVID-19 vaccine proved to be a shocker.

Minaj claimed that her relative from Trinidad became impotent after getting inoculated. Her statement was immediately debunked by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad and Tobago health minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

According to Vox, Minaj is not necessarily an anti-vaxxer because she said that she's still doing some research and might consider getting it later. However, the fact that she's spreading false and unfounded claims about it is what's concerning.

John Roderick earned the moniker 'Bean Dad'

Social media is so much a part of people's lives to the point that they are no longer able to decipher what should and shouldn't be shared on the platform.

Earlier this year, Twitter user John Roderick shared a story about his 9-year-old daughter struggling to open a can of beans.

Roderick started off his story by saying that his 9-year-old kid asked him to make her beans because she was hungry. But "bean dad" urged her to figure out how she could open the can of beans.

In the end, the younger managed to open the can successfully. And Roderick said that his daughter wants to open all the cans at home.

However, his followers and those who read his story weren't thrilled that he made his daughter suffer before feeding her.

Roderick apologized for what he did, but he was also forced to deactivate his Twitter account following a backlash, according to NBC News.

CBS forced to reformat 'The Activist'

Earlier this year, the network announced a new show called "The Activist." Six individuals from across the world would compete with each other to see the differences in their missions, digital campaigns, and more.

However, CBS was slammed for turning the concept of activism into a game, so the network was forced to reformat the program.

In a statement, the network said that "The Activist" will now become a documentary instead of a competition show, according to Rolling Stone.

