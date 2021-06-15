Chrissy Teigen has apologized for bullying many individuals on Twitter after a month of silence on social media in a blog post. She specifically apologized to TV personality Courtney Stodden, who accused her of cyberbullying, in a series of tweets in May. Stodden accepted Teigen's apology but speculated that it may simply be a move to keep the harm to Teigen's reputation to a minimum.

Chrissy Teigen reaches out to people she insulted before

Teigen wrote in a recent blog post that she was quietly reaching out to individuals she had insulted in the past, but she did not disclose who they were. Chrissy Teigen apologized for her previous cyberbullying in a long Medium blog.

Teigen's reputation was tarnished and she lost sponsorship agreements when it was discovered that she had sent a direct message to non-binary model Courtney Stodden, inciting her to kill herself. The parent and former model, who calls herself a "troll," claimed she was ashamed of her past tweets, BBC via Yahoo reported.

She stated that she was not looking for sympathy and that she was no longer the person who wrote those horrific things after marrying, having children, and going to therapy. Chrissy Teigen, who was 25 at the time, sent Stodden, who was 16 then, Twitter messages inciting her to kill herself.

Stodden gained popularity as the teen bride of actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time. Hutchison, who co-starred in the 1999 film The Green Mile with Tom Hanks, divorced Stodden last year.

Read Also: Meghan Markle's Father Reacts to Granddaughter Lilibet; Slams Oprah Winfrey For "Abusing" Prince Harry's Weakness

The supermodel is not ashamed of expressing her opinion with her more than 13 million followers on Twitter and had several feuds online with other celebrities. Here is a list of people Chrissy Teigen feuded with, as per The Sun:

Who has Chrissy Teigen feuded with?

Farrah Abraham- In 2013, Chrissy Teigen slammed Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham. She wrote, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she's pregnant because of her tape." Many others accused Teigen of slut-shaming Abraham, who responded by labeling Teigen an "unfit person for society."

In 2013, Chrissy Teigen slammed Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham. She wrote, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she's pregnant because of her tape." Many others accused Teigen of slut-shaming Abraham, who responded by labeling Teigen an "unfit person for society." Tyra Banks- In 2015, a TV source told the New York Post, "You never put two supermodels on the same program together. They are so different," the source continued, "Tyra considers everything. She considers everything from what to say to when to move her arm."

In 2015, a TV source told the New York Post, "You never put two supermodels on the same program together. They are so different," the source continued, "Tyra considers everything. She considers everything from what to say to when to move her arm." Lindsay Lohan- After ridiculing Lindsay Lohan's self-harming in a previous tweet, supermodel Chrissy Teigen allegedly inflicted so much anguish on her. "Lindsay adds a couple of extra slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone," Teigen said in a now-deleted Twitter post from January 2011. It comes after Lohan, 34, had previously spoken out about her self-harming.

After ridiculing Lindsay Lohan's self-harming in a previous tweet, supermodel Chrissy Teigen allegedly inflicted so much anguish on her. "Lindsay adds a couple of extra slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone," Teigen said in a now-deleted Twitter post from January 2011. It comes after Lohan, 34, had previously spoken out about her self-harming. Donald Trump- Chrissy Teigen frequently talked about Donald Trump on social media until Trump blocked her on Twitter. Teigen posted a screenshot of the then-President's notification that she had been blocked.

Related Article: Khloé Kardashian Gets Plastic Surgery Again? Ever-Changing Look Being Compared to an "Alien"

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.