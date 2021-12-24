A surfer who was attacked by a shark recounted the incident when the sea predator nearly bit off his foot while arguing that the petrifying moment did not result in him becoming scared of predators in the sea.

The victim, identified as Jeremy Carr, said he was willing to go back into the water despite the brutal attack which left his foot in a state where only his bones were keeping it together. The 41-year-old surfer was getting some waves when the giant sea predator bit down on the bottom of his limb.

Brutal Shark Attack

Carr said that he only realized the severity of the injury caused by the shark when he was able to get out of the water alive. The victim, who is also an aquarium engineer, started his activities at the beach in the morning after he woke up before sunrise.

After the attack and when he got out of the water, Carr said he immediately saw his foot had been shredded by the shark's powerful bite. It is believed that the species of shark that attacked the victim was a bull shark, Daily Star reported.

Photographs showed Carr on his hospital bed with his foot covered in a cast. Bull sharks are famous for being one of the deadliest species of sea creatures. There have been several reports of the species of animal attacking swimmers in shallow warm waters worldwide.

Carr said that he initially mistook the large predator for a small fish when it first bit down on his foot. He told a news media outlet that he quickly hopped off of his board and quickly pulled himself back on, only to have the shark immediately bite his left foot and spit him back out.

"The teeth were so sharp that when it bit me, it felt like a fish had bit me because both sides of my feet were under a lot of pressure," said the surfer. Carr said he made a hasty getaway and paddled away to the shore, asking a fellow surfer how his foot looked but was met with a blank stare, Brinkwire reported.

Ferocity of Bull Sharks

The bull shark's attack on Carr left the surfer needing two foot surgeries to put his foot. The victim said that despite the fearsome incident, he was not deterred from going back into the water and doing what he loves. Carr added that he had no hate for the sea creature that attacked him.

In a similar incident, a man, identified to be 24-year-old Philip Brown, was attacked by a three-meter-long shark while he was spearfishing for barramundi off Rocky Island east of Cairns. The victim recalled the moment that he was face-to-face with yet another bull shark, similar to what Carr encountered, who bit on his leg so hard it dislocated his kneecap.

"I just thought it might be my last day because look at me, I'm nothing much and he was a big shark," said Brown. He said that he felt his leg twist and pop out of the socket as he tried to escape the massive sea predator and grabbed onto a nearby rock, Dailymail reported.



