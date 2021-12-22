Sikh worshippers killed a man who was assumed to desecrate the Golden Temple inside its inner sanctum that is considered sacred by its believers.

The temple, located in Amritsar, India, is where the killing occurred, as evening prayers were underway. Worshippers beat him to death as religion in India is a big deal, which could at times be fanatical.

Man beaten to death in the Golden Temple

The man's intentions for breaking into a sacred temple were unclear, and no one knew why he wanted to do such a violative act that led to getting beaten to death while the prayer was rolled on TV, reported the Daily Star.

The police verified the man's killing during a prayer service last Saturday at the Temple. For the worshippers of this temple in Amritsar, death was the perfect penalty for the heathen. Reports by local sources reveal that the unknown man went into the inner sanctum that housed a holy relic, a book called Guru Granth, which is very sacred to the Sikhs, cited the BBC.

While inside the inner sanctum in the holy Sikh temple, he attempted to get the ceremonial sword placed close to the sacred book but was stopped by the guards and worshipper before anything untoward happened further.

The incident at the sacred temple happened at 11:45 am UK time last Saturday. The whole incident was aired live with the usual televising of the evening prayers. What happened next lacked details on how it progresses and ended with incomplete accounts that worshippers killed a man inside the Golden Temple. Though the authorities say they responded to the summons, they arrived to see the man deceased when they got to the scene.

Details on what happened next are scarce, but police confirmed the man's death on the scene. There will be an inquiry about how he died inside the temple to know what went down. Another death was reported by sources that happened after.

Another one beaten to death

Another incident was reported about 24 hours later, with a man being beaten to death by Sikhs again. In a temple found in Kapurthala, the man attempted to remove a flag called Nishan Sahib, noted the Indian Express.

The two fatalities in Amritsar and Kapurthala prompted the state police of Punjab to do something about the deaths. A police spokesperson posted on social media that no one will be allowed to upend law and order in Punjab after the violent deaths, those to localities were unnecessary.

Punjab authorities to investigate the killings

These incidents prompted a statement by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that further investigation into the two dead, with the real motives why these men were killed.

Channi added that the police should seek out who was responsible for killing the two in their cruel ways. The religious murders were not without a reaction from Punjab parliamentarians, like MP Balwinder Bhunder.

Bhunder is a member of parliament for opposition party Akali Dal, who told local papers it was a shot weakening Punjab that is India's sword. He adds they have been playing politics for the last five years.

Followers and worshippers were outraged and killed a man for violating the Golden Temple of the Sikh, who did not tolerate such actions against their religion.

