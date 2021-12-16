Parents are mourning the death of their children following a bouncy castle accident in Australia.

The children, who are aged between 10 and 12, were playing in the bouncy castle when a gust of wind lift it into the air. Police officials believe that the children fell 32 feet on the ground.

Paramedics reached Hillcrest Primary School, where the accident took place shortly after. They rushed four others to a nearby hospital to undergo treatment.

Australian PM Scott Morrison releases statement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a statement shortly after the accident and called the it unthinkably heartbreaking.

"Young children on a fun day out... and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart," he said via the BBC.

Morrison also boosted the morale of the families, teachers, and students following the tragedy by saying that they can get through it.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine is also heartbroken for the families of the victims. He also said that the children were taken too soon.

Peter Gutwein, the Tasmanian premier promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the accident happened on the last day of school and right before the holiday break in Australia. One of the parents, whose children survived, said that this isn't the first time that the school put up a bouncy castle. However, this is the first time that an accident took place.

Bouncy castle accidents are common

The bouncy castle accident in Australia is not an isolated case.

According to The Independent, four children were injured and hospitalized after a bouncy castle in Arizona was lifted by the strong winds. Witnesses reported seeing the bouncy castle flying several feet in the air while kids were still in it.

In 2018, a girl from the United Kingdom died after the bouncy castle that she was playing in caught fire in Norfolk.

Two children died in Tianyang, China in 2019

Two years ago, two children also died, and 20 others were injured in a similar accident in China.

According to NBC News, paramedics were able to rush the children to receive emergency treatment. But one of them was already in a coma. After performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, the child died within the next 40 minutes.

Tianyang City council refused to comment on the accident, but local media outlets said that the bouncy castle was installed illegally. Local officials also stated that inflatable castles are unlicensed in the state.

Bouncy castle owners sent to prison

In 2016, two workers were jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence after a bouncy castle flew away while a 7-year-old girl was playing in it. The workers were each sentenced to three years in prison following a trial.

Details from the court hearing revealed that the couple that owns that bouncy castle allowed the 7-year-old girl to continue playing even though her time was almost up.

Prosecutors also confirmed that the couple failed to properly anchor the castle to the ground putting children's life at risk.

