The European Union is at an impasse, and adapting special measures on the Belarus border is imminent. It is the same thing way back in 2015 that the bloc dealt with during a migration crisis, and now another one.

The Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has not lessened his trajectory and met the EU, forcing the members to decide, being careful not to add to the bloc's woes.

EU's provisional emergency measures for the bloc

Discussions by the European Parliament will bring everything to place, and the EU Council has an answer that will be accepted.

A solution by the EU council is provisional during emergency measures with the EU borders with Belarus, activating Article 78(3) of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), reported the Express UK.

In 2015, the measures were activated in the border crisis to manage about 160,000 people from Italy and Greece borders to ensure a balanced distribution of migrants in the bloc.

Provisos in the Articles mention whether one or more states have many aliens from third countries. Adopting provisional measures to assist members. Once the body has gotten a consensus from the parliament, it will act accordingly.

Resolving a humanitarian crisis at the Belarus border

Its implementation by the European Union will fix the dilemma of the humanitarian crisis at the borders of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Moscow-aligned Belarus border.

This trio of EU states is experiencing a mass exodus of nationals from the Middle East and Africa heading headlong to pass over the Belarusian borders in 2021. Lukashenko is blamed for this deluge of residents overloading the shared Polish border, citing the BBC.

Joining the fray, US President Joe Biden did his usual posturing by promising those affected EU members of extensive military assistance against the Russian raid on the Ukraine border, noted the presidential adviser of Lithuania.

Last week, US President Biden promised Central European NATO members more military support as concern grows over a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine, Lithuania's presidential adviser Asta Skaisgiryte said.

According to the adviser who said that the White House would do everything transparently, there would be no deals behind anyone's back, the representative told reporters.

Biden conferred with leaders of NATO countries close to Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine by phone. The border nations are jumpy about the whole border crisis with Belarus.

Skaisgiryte remarked that military assistance was mentioned in the convo, but not who or specifics, noted Global World News.

In Ukraine, close to the southern part of Russia, are men and hardware on standby. Also, pro-Russian separatists are against Kiev, and possible invasion is not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that his forces are poised to attack, but counter what he sees as an expansion to eastern Europe and its border. The west is painting Moscow as the bad guy when NATO is not innocent of provocative actions themselves.

Events at the Belarus border and the European Union are connected. Even Nord Stream 2 is part of the geopolitical situation that is so complex, as getting the migrants into the EU will not be an easy sell.

