Retiring Rep. Anthony Gonlazez is using his remaining time in Congress to warn other GOP members of what former United States President Donald Trump could do if he decides to run for president in the 2024 elections, which is stealing the race.

Gonzalez was among the 10 House Republicans who voted in support of impeaching Trump after the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. Amid continuous criticisms and threats toward him and his family, the Ohio Republican has opted to retire from Congress. The decision was made to avoid having to face off with a Trump loyal primary challenger in next year's elections.

Stealing the 2024 Elections

During an interview, Gonzalez said that Trump's potential to run as president in the 2024 elections has forced him to try and do something to prevent the Republican businessman from getting a second term. He aimed to stop Trump from using the same 2020 playbook to overturn another presidential election. However, Gonzalez noted that next time, the former president could have more help from people who were managing and certifying the elections, CNN reported.

Gonzalez noted that the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot were unconstitutional and was an attempt by former President Trump to overturn an American election. The retiring official said the Republican businessman wanted to reinstall himself into power illegitimately. He added that these sorts of acts were from a fallen nation country, noting that his family left Cuba to avoid such actions.

Read Also: Donald Trump Won't Be Able To Keep Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Documents a Secret, Federal Judge Claims

The Ohio Republican said he believed there were only two possibilities if Trump runs for president in the 2024 elections, either he wins legitimately or tries to steal the race if he loses. There have been many GOP members who have received criticisms from Trump that have warned about the former president's threat to the American nation, the Daily Beast reported.

Running for President

A former White House official who served under former President Trump said she had concerns about what the Republican businessman could do if he won a second term as the country's leader. Trump's former White House communications director, Alyssa Farah, said there was a big possibility that Trump would become president once again and threaten the nation's institutions to the breaking point.

While Trump has not publicly announced that he would be running for U.S. president in 2024, he has strongly suggested in the last few months. However, Farah said such an event would be a "nightmare scenario" for the United States. The former official said that if Trump runs, "he'll likely be the nominee of the Republican Party, assuming nobody attempts to challenge him credibly."

Farah also argued that current United States President Joe Biden could lose support if he plans to run for president again in 2024 due to being 82 years old by then. During an interview, Farah was asked whether or not Trump was thinking of imposing some sort of autocracy, to which she answered," I think that he absolutely would."

The former communications director said that Trump had so many things he wanted to do when he was in office but was unable due to the decisions being outside the scope of a president's authority. She thinks that a second term could change this drastically and have Trump forcing his goals on the nation, Newsweek reported.



Related Article: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Says First 3 Paychecks Will Be in Bitcoin To Boost Cryptocurrency Industry in New York

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.