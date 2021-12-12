In a new ABC News/Ipsos survey released Sunday, President Joe Biden got negative criticism from the American public for his management of the economy, COVID-19, and gun violence.

As the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country, necessitating new mask laws, travel restrictions, and a third vaccine shot, Biden's standing among Americans has suffered significantly. While a majority of Americans (53%) still approve of Biden's reaction, 45 percent disapprove, the most since he assumed office and a nearly 20 percentage point decline from March, when 72 percent approved.

Biden's approval rating crashes over several issues

Biden's popularity rating has dropped in his handling of gun violence and crime, as the United States has seen an increase in gun-related violence and deaths this year, including a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30 that killed four people and injured numerous people. Since October, Biden's handling of both topics has dropped by seven percentage points, USA Today reported.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos survey, two-thirds of Americans disagree of Biden's management of gun violence, while 32% approve, and just 36% favor of his handling of crime, while 61 percent disapprove. Both approval ratings are the lowest that Biden has seen since taking office.

As inflation in the United States continues to rise, Americans have ranked it their #1 concern, surpassing the pandemic. According to the poll, 28 percent of Americans approved of Biden's handling of inflation, while 69 percent disagreed.

As the Delta and Omicron variants prompt tougher vaccine and mask restrictions around the country, the White House has intensified federal COVID-19 mitigation measures. Biden has maintained his politically contentious decision to require vaccinations for federal employees and all contractors, a move that would touch millions of workers in the public and private sectors.

Per ABC7, the ruling, which had been challenged by state GOP leaders, was recently overturned by a US District Court. Nonetheless, a slim majority of Americans (51 percent) support Biden's position on vaccination requirements, and 7 in 10 feel that mask mandates should be maintained or strengthened.

Joe Biden jokes about approval rating

A narrow majority of Americans (51%) disagree with Biden's handling of climate change. However, despite some progressive complaints that the administration has not done enough, a vast majority of Democrats (81 percent) approve on this issue. Soon after taking office, Biden signed a series of executive orders aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and halting new oil and gas leasing on federal land.

The American public did not appear to be pleased by Biden's recent two-hour video conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to this survey, the majority of Americans (55 percent) disapprove of Biden's handling of ties with Russia. Furthermore, only 38% of Americans trust Biden to negotiate on America's side with Putin, down from 49% in a June ABC News/Ipsos survey.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden joked about his poor approval rating with NBC's Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, as well as slammed the QAnon theory and former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie," claiming they have made political dialogue "awfully difficult."

The president made his first appearance on late-night television since taking office in January, with a virtual interview in which he discussed a variety of topics, including inflation and his personal approval rating.

Fallon inquired about the president's popularity rating in recent polls. According to poll tracker 538, Biden's support has been falling since August 30-the day before the complete departure of US forces from Afghanistan-and was at only 43 percent on December 10. The president noted that many Americans are anxious about the economy, as seen by a number of recent polls, with inflation being a particular source of concern, as per Newsweek.

