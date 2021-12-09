The Duke of Sussex, who left royal responsibilities with Meghan Markle last year for a new life in California, has "hurt" family members, according to The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers. After Prince Harry jumped into the cash for honors dispute surrounding Prince Charles' charity, Myers made the remarks.

Myers' comments follow Prince Harry's denial of any participation in the pay for honors allegations and his statement that he "severed ties" with a Saudi billionaire donor to the Prince of Wales' charity six years ago.

In 2015, Prince Harry raised his worries about Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who is reported to have been offered a knighthood and residency in the UK in exchange for giving to the Prince's Foundation, as per Express.co.

Prince Harry continues attack against Royal Family

After stepping down as working royals in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan are now based in Montecito, California. In their highly publicized Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year, the Sussexes made a number of stunning assertions regarding the monarchy.

After Megxit, Prince Charles allegedly stopped receiving his calls and cut him off financially, according to the Duke of Sussex. He then appeared on a podcast a few weeks later, implying that Prince Charles, the Queen, and the late Prince Philip had all failed as parents. For the sake of his own children, Prince Harry said he wants to stop the cycle of genetic pain and suffering.

Before his marriage to Princess Diana, Prince Charles was well-known, but in 1992, a biography by Andrew Morton, 'Diana: Her True Story,' blew up in the media, exposing his romance with Camilla Parker Bowles, now his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Per Newsweek via MSN, Ipsos Mori polling found that 82 percent of Britons felt Prince Charles would make a good king in 1991, but by 1996, the year of the divorce, he had dropped to 41%.

Currently, 34% feel he would be a good successor to Queen Elizabeth II, compared to 33% who do not, however even this is an improvement from May when 35% believed he would be a bad king and 31% thought he would be a good one.

It also comes at a time when the queen's health difficulties have brought the subject of who will succeed her to the fore. The Prince's Foundation produced a report of its internal inquiry into cash-for-honors, which appeared to back up the claims leveled against Michael Fawcett, the organization's chief executive.

Read Also: Nick Cannon Reveals Heartbreaking Death of 5-Month-Old Son Due to Brain Tumor After Photos Leak on Twitter

Expect more turmoil when Prince Harry releases memoir

The Royal Family is "quaking in their boots" about Prince Harry's impending memoir, according to a royal biographer. The book 'Brothers and Wives,' written by Christopher Andersen, explores the relationship between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

The book includes dramatic allegations, such as that the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry may have started as a child, and that it was Prince Charles who purportedly questioned Archie's skin color.

Christopher Andersen, a US journalist who has covered the Royals since the 1970s, predicts there will be more turmoil next year. The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year. Her 70-year reign will be commemorated only months before Prince Harry's memoir is released.

In March, the couple made news across the world when they claimed that a senior member of the royal family had inquired about Archie's skin color. According to the book, Prince Charles, 73, was the royal who made the remark, which occurred on November 27, 2017, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was formally announced.

The charges have been forcefully disputed by a representative for the Prince of Wales, who stated, "This is fiction and not worth further comment," as per MIRROR. Buckingham Palace has stated that they do not comment on books of this nature since doing so risks giving it any type of authority or legitimacy.

Related Article: Prince Charles Deeply Hurt, Shocked Over Prince Harry's Saudi Billionaire Scandal Comment

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.