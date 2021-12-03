Dr. Anthony Fauci urges the Fox network to sanction their host, Lara Logan, following her cryptic comments against the infectious diseases expert.

According to reports, Logan likened Fauci to the Nazi war criminal, Josef Mengele, also known as the Angel of Death. When Fauci heard Logan's comments, he hired back at the "Fox Nation" host and said her statements were preposterous, disgusting, and unconscionable.

"It's an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camp," Fauci said via the Huffington Post.

During his conversation with Chris Hayes, Fauci couldn't believe why Logan's home network had not punished her following her recent statement. Fauci didn't like how Logan claimed that COVID-19 is benign as flu when the deadly virus has already taken the lives of 770,000 Americans.

Lara Logan criticized by Jewish organizations

According to The Daily Beast, Logan also sparked intense backlash from Jewish organizations and Holocaust remembrance groups after she made a comment about Mengele. The latter is known for notoriously experimenting on Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz.

Logan also seemingly blamed Fauci when she said that the White House physician has been making false claims about COVID-19 despite the fact that it affects the economy. As of late, Logan has not issued a public apology to Fauci. And Fox has not also released a statement regarding their host.

Ted Cruz criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci

However, Fauci is no stranger to criticisms. Other than Logan, Sen. Ted Cruz also slammed Fauci by calling him the most dangerous bureaucrat in the country's history.

During a recent interview, Cruz accused Fauci of lying to Congress about the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding for gain-of-function research.

Cruz also accused Fauci of hurting the CDC and the credibility of doctors throughout the pandemic because he's dishonest, political, and has been partisan. Fauci denied lying to Congress and said that he hasn't also misled anyone, according to Newsweek.

Republicans are also fuming mad at Fauci after the latter said that those criticizing him criticize science because he represents it.

However, Sen. Rand Paul said that this comment is surprising. Sen. Tom Cotton also said that Fauci's remarks were an example of how entitled people like him are, according to The Hill.

Jimmy Kimmel defends Dr. Anthony Fauci

But Jimmy Kimmel recently took to Fauci's defense during Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel said that those who watch Fox News might have heard of the criticisms being thrown at Fauci. And since the latter is so nice to slam those who are attacking him, Kimmel decided to do it on his behalf.

Kimmel stressed that Fauci has been working hard on behalf of the public for over 50 years. He has also worked with six presidents throughout his career, so to say that what he recommends is ridiculous is a lie. The talk show ended his speech by reminding everyone that Fauci is not a politician but a doctor, according to Variety.

