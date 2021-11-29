Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson recently made some shocking claims about the newest COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Over the weekend, several countries announced that they would be imposing new travel restrictions after Omicron was detected in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, and more.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also confirmed that Omicron has more mutations compared to previous strains of COVID-19 and said that even though it hasn't been detected in the United States, everyone should be concerned.

Rep. Ronny Jackson doesn't think Omicron is serious

However, Jackson believes that the Democrats are saying that Omicron is more serious than other COVID-19 variants to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. He also called it a "midterm election" variant.

Jackson, who served as Donald Trump's physician at the White House, posted a cryptic tweet that got hundreds of people fuming.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner slams Jackson following Omicron comments

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, slammed Jackson over his recent tweet. Reiner also called the Texas congressman a "former doctor" even though he's still a practicing physician because of how he's behaving.

Reiner said that thousands of Americans are still unvaccinated because of people like Jackson, who are spreading false claims about COVID-19.

[The continuing COVID toll is due] "to people like Ronny Jackson, people who doubt the severity of this pandemic, people who have doubted the consequences of not getting vaccinated, people who have doubted the efficacy of masks," Reiner said via the Huffington Post.

Read Also: New York City Declares State Of Emergency Starting Dec. 3; Non-Essential, Non-Urgent Hospital Procedures Will Be Limited

Ronny Jackson criticized online

On Twitter, several others lashed out at Jackson for making light of such a serious situation. One of his critics wondered by Jackson for thinking that the pandemic still exists to harm Republicans after two years. Others also urged Jackson to stay mum on the issue because there is still an active investigation regarding allegations of sexual abuse from his time at the White House.

According to the publication, other Jackson critics were not surprised with his recent comments about Omicron. After all, the former White House physician has never been credible.

He previously claimed that Trump weighs 239 pounds, but the former president's critics pointed out that this is unlikely because other athletes with the same height as the ex-POTUS weigh 239 pounds.

Republicans continue to spread election, COVID-19 lies

Mother Jones also dissected Jackson's tweet and said it managed to hit two conspiracy theories that Republicans have been pushing for. They have claimed that the Democrats somehow manipulated the pandemic for political gain and that the 2020 election was stolen.

When the pandemic first hit the United States, Trump was still the president of the country. He initially claimed that COVID-19 is not as serious as it looks. And the former president also claimed that the virus would be gone entirely within months, according to the New York Times.

But fast forward to almost two years later, the United States and the entire world are still dealing with the virus. And the first Omicron variant was just detected in Botswana on Nov. 11.

Related Article: Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns Americans Over New COVID-19 Variant Omicron, Says Strain May Already Be In The United States

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.