Former United States President Donald Trump's ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, said on Sunday that the Republican businessman is "grifting off the American people" and using his claims of the 2020 presidential elections is a fraud as a fundraising motivator.

In an interview, Cohen said that one of Trump's biggest wrongdoings was grifting off the American people using his "big lie" that the 2020 elections were stolen from him. The former Trump attorney said that he has convinced his ex-client, contrary to what rumors are saying, not to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

Grifting the American People

Cohen argued that a possible second defeat would be an unacceptable blow to Trump's ego, saying that if the Republican loses in the 2024 elections, his big lie simply disappears. The former attorney said that Trump can't simply claim that the 2024 elections will be stolen from him similar to the 2020 elections.

The former Trump attorney said that the Republican businessman will most likely run in the 2024 presidential elections, appearing at the "very, very last second" before stepping aside. Cohen also commented on the New York criminal investigation into Trump and his family business, saying the former president is "guilty of his own crimes," MSN reported.

Cohen said that Trump was urging the American people to donate to his cause as he proposes the possibility of running for the 2024 elections all in an attempt to "keep the grift growing and to keep the grift going."

"This should become a documentary, and it should be called the greatest grift in U.S. history. Donald Trump has made it very clear, right, that he is grifting off of the American people, these supporters, these individuals that are just sending money to him at record levels," said Cohen in his interview with NBC host Chuck Todd, Business Insider reported.

The former Trump attorney said that it was quite unbelievable that people were not able to see exactly what the Republican businessman was doing. He continued to describe what he perceived to be the former president's trump card, which was his sociopathy throughout "Disloyal," a reference to Trump's memoir released last year.

Running in the 2024 Elections

Former President Trump and his allies have continued to claim that the 2020 presidential elections were a fraud since his loss to Joe Biden. The Republican businessman and his allies have repeatedly argued their allegations without substantial evidence of how the fraud was conducted.

Cohen is not the only former Trump ally that has dismissed claims that the former president plans to run for president of the United States once more. In an interview on Nov. 10, former National Security Advisor John Bolton said he did not believe the Republican businessman will run for the highest position in the country for fears of losing again.

During the discussions, Bolton said that Trump was very afraid of losing the 2024 presidential elections if he continued to run. The former official said that losing was one of the Republican businessman's greatest fears because he hates being called a loser, Newsweek reported.



