Last year, insurance firms gave some tiny savings and refunds to drivers. They are now under pressure to offer drivers more money. After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised worries about insurers hoarding cash, another round of insurance company reimbursements has been authorized for drivers in one state.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, taxpayers aren't solely receiving stimulus checks. Car insurance companies have also offered refunds in the United States. Individuals have less time to spend on the road as a result of widespread lockdowns and a growing number of people working from home or remotely.

Stimulus payments until December 2021

According to The East County Gazette, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will distribute $5 billion from its surplus money to Michigan people at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request. Whitmer is also asking an immediate payout for insured drivers from the Motor Carrier Compensation Association (MCCA) following June's $5 billion surplus report. Whitmer's plea was approved by the association on Wednesday after a unanimous vote.

Residents of Maine, California, Maryland, and Florida may get a surprise stimulus check of up to $1,100 just in time for Christmas. As the year draws to a close, state-level stimulus payments are still being distributed to individuals who qualify, as per The Sun.

Eligible families will also get a $1,800 Child Tax Credit lump sum payment next month, just in time for the holidays. These payments will be made to those who aren't obliged to submit a tax return in 2019 or 2020, with another payment coming in 2022.

By November 15, they would have had to personally claim the Child Tax Credits using an online portal. After the previous $1,400 stimulus checks were sent out in the spring, Biden is unlikely to authorize a fourth batch of direct payments.

As the Delta variant spreads across the country, his government has been under increasing pressure to rethink. More than 20 Democratic senators have advocated for recurring stimulus checks of up to $2,000, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Cory Booker.

However, Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, told CNBC that this is raising alarm among a number of senior citizens. They are concerned that, as a result of the increase in income, they may face greater costs in other areas, particularly if the increase in income puts them into a higher tax rate.

Is another round of stimulus checks possible?

Petitioners argue that a non-taxable stimulus check would help ease their anxieties. Some members of the group, according to Johnson, have been compelled to eat only one meal a day or cut back on their prescription medications.

The Build Back Better bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Friday, with one item missing. Is there a chance that another batch of direct stimulus checks will be issued?

Personal income increased to $24.1 billion in March after the third stimulus check was sent. Since then, the value has fallen, reaching $20.4 billion in September. The termination of government pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs, which plummeted from an average of 2% of personal income from April to August to 0.5 percent in September, was one of the key causes driving the dip.

More than 8 million workers in the United States departed their jobs when unemployment benefits expired, providing additional evidence that the benefits were not preventing individuals from returning to work. Even then, about 30% of individuals have difficulty paying regular family costs as of early October, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy and livelihoods.

Per Digital Market News, people are expecting that Congress would issue another batch of stimulus checks in December because prices of products and services are high and the Christmas season is approaching.

