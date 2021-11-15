Ukraine's president has claimed that 100,000 Russian soldiers are stationed near his country's border despite the Kremlin's denials that the increase is indicative of Moscow's aggressive intentions.

Per FOX News, despite worries of a potential invasion, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia stationed close to 100,000 soldiers along his border. He said that he intended to demonstrate to the world that peace is possible and that he had about 100,000 troops at the border.

Any claims of an assault have been denied by Russia as provocative, with the country instead criticizing NATO's expanding presence in the area. After flying near Crimea on Thursday, Russia claimed that one of its fighter planes forced a British surveillance plane to reverse course.

Meanwhile, satellite pictures published on Nov. 8 revealed an estimated 90,000 Russian soldiers gathering near the Ukrainian border, leading House Republicans to ask President Biden to send troops to the area, according to a published article in Times of Israel.

Russia Dismisses Any Intentions of Attack

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, blasted Western media accusations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine as a false and unsubstantiated effort to inflame tensions. Russia will not invade the nation at any moment, according to the official.

Russia has thrown its support behind the separatist uprising in Ukraine's east, which has claimed the lives of almost 14,000 people. Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that Russian forces are stationed in eastern Ukraine, according to a report published in Duty To America News.

When asked whether Russia intended to invade Ukraine, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, said the country never planned, never did, and would never do so unless provoked by Ukraine or someone else. He listed many threats from Ukraine, as well as purported provocative acts by US warships in the Black Sea.

Blinken Discusses the Situation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke briefly on the issue and cautioned Russia against making any major blunders. He voiced alarm over Ukrainian troops' irregular maneuvers and advised Russia not to make any severe blunders. Blinken forewarned Russia that it may spark an invasion. Following a proposal to annex Crimea in 2014, Blinken warned Russia that it may invade as a provocation.

On the other hand, Peskov reiterated on Friday that Russia must safeguard its security in the face of growing provocations near its borders. He cited the US military presence in the Black Sea, as well as the increased frequency of US and NATO spy planes.

Additionally, the deployment of the US warships USS Mount Whitney and USS Porter, which sailed into the Black Sea last week, was labeled by the Russian Defense Ministry as a threat to regional security and strategic stability, according to a report published in AsumeTech.

The European Union was likewise concerned about the alleged Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Following a meeting with US President Joe Biden earlier this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU completely supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.

