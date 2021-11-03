The body of a missing North Carolina woman has just been found. According to reports, Shameka Johnston was reported missing on Oct. 13, and her body was found 15 days later, about 20 yards off Horne Road in Troy.

One of the men that she was last seen with was the one that led police officers to her body. Eric Buie was taken into custody last week. Days later, he was charged with murder after revealing to the police to find Johnston's remains.

As of late, Johnston's cause of death is still unknown. And an autopsy is still being conducted. It's also unclear her relationship with Buie, but her family said that the late woman was four months pregnant.

"It's tragic. Tragic for her family and this community. It's a small community and probably about half knew her or her family. It's just heartbreaking for everyone," Troy Police Chief James Atkins said via NBC News.

According to ABC 13 News, Johnston was last seen getting into a truck with two men that she knew. Her mom, Sandra Ray, said that that was the last time she heard from her daughter.

More information about Shameka Johnston's murder

Ray added that her daughter always wanted to have a baby. And she finally became pregnant at 28, but she ended up dying together with her unborn child.

Johnston's mom is also heartbroken over the fact that she laid out on the side of the road for over two weeks before police officers were directed to her body.

Her sister, Sondra, wants Johnston's killer to tell her straight why he did what he did. Sondra also wants to know what Johnston did to Buie that triggered the latter to kill her.

As of late, there's no information regarding the other man that Johnston hung out with before she passed away. And it's also unclear if he had something to do with her murder.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Johnston's family with their funeral expenses. And a memorial service for the 28-year-old will be held on Nov. 6.

