British PM Boris Johnson spoke to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping who allegedly snubbed coming to the COP26 Summit for climate emission.

China is the only nation to discard the 1.5 Celsius goal, which many nations are unwilling to comply with because it is unrealistic.

Ironically, the push for fewer carbon emissions comes when alternative energy has failed, and Russia sticking to non-renewables is getting pressured to increase natural gas and coal supplies.

UK PM Johnson proposes different goals for the COP26 Summit

PM Johnson informed that President Xi had a call between them. He added that commitment to lowering emissions in his country is ignored, reported the Daily Mail.

A call with the Chinese leader confirmed that President Xi would not attend the Summit in person but only through video conferencing.

The non-appearance of the People's Republic of China has made the scheduled meeting in Glasgow a negative because of adherence to older goals which is alleged to have been achieved. New goals are of no interest.

China is considered to have the highest CO2 emission from any nation, although it submitted an updated plan to the COP26. It plans to reach zero carbon by 2060, with emission peaking by 2030, noted the Straits Times.

Chinese President Xi will attend through video conferencing

On the way to the G20 Summit, Johnson had a chat with reporters and related his talk with President Xi. Johnson added that he thanked the leader concerning overseas coal.

PM Johnson spoke of emissions with the Chinese leader, who said their carbon emissions will peak by 2030. The prime minister tried to convince Jinping to make 2025 the target date, but 2030 was final.

Stating in the conversation where it bordered on alleged preaching is to move away from using coal as an energy source, which will help lessen carbon gas.

He added that coal is needed for China's growing economy, adding that the UK has moved to one percent coal use from eighty percent before by making use of electricity, cited the SCMP.

PM Johnson reminded President Xi when he went to Beijing in 2008, and the UK was forty percent coal-dependent, even convincing the latter that the shift to clean energy could be fast.

According to Downing Street, the transcript of the call between the two leaders shows that China is willing to limit climate change.

The Number 10 spokesperson stated that the UK PM had stressed all nations to get on the COP26 bandwagon against climate change.

He emphasized that to cut CO2 emissions and move to clean energy, with leaving out coal despite its advantages over renewables.

Beijing submits climate reforms before the COP26 summit

Downing Street mentioned where their leaders are not in agreement, where they clash in some issues. One is the happenings in Hong Kong which have lessened democracy, and the human rights abuse in Xinjiang. Although, common interests exist where cooperation is possible.

Britain sets the target for zero-emission by 2050, asking other countries to follow. But, some countries cannot afford the shift and are still developing.

Alok Sharma, the COP26 President, was not pleased with PM Johnson's statements that he wanted all to adhere. But detractors call the Summit a huge failure in the making, like what the Chinese leader Xi does by not attending personally.

PM Boris Johnson even said that Beijing stonewalled the COP26 Summit by not minding its goals. Many pro-green energy proponents are lambasting such countries as Russia, which is not having an energy shortage. This is a stark contrast to renewables that have failed when non-renewables have fared better.

