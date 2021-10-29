An Indian nuclear missile test done by Delhi has sent a message to Beijing that the country is not playing around. Tensions in the borders between India and China may have had an uptick as the leaders in Beijing see it as more than a missile launch.

Indian units that fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile were successful and hit the target reasonably well, said the military.

The ICBM Agni-V was able to track its way to the Bay of Bengal, and strike an island on the east coast.

A serious deterrent

Leaders at Delhi made it clear that the missile test is part of a policy that no nation can threaten India with a nuclear deterrent but will not engage in first use as Beijing.

This ICBM was developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization which can be mounted with a nuclear warhead. Having the weapon has upped Beijing's response to the Galwan and Ladakh situation in the borders, and LAC.

Specifications of the weapon are said to be 5,000-kilometers, which place Chinese targets in its crosshairs and Beijing as well.

The standoff distance of the Agni-V will allow the missile to be placed in central or the south of India, but keep targets in range. It worries the PLA that such a capability is in the hand of Indian forces, cited the Global Times.

Highly mobility is the ICBMs best quality and it is carried to the front or anywhere by road. Each projectile is kept in its own canister-launch system for portability.

Agni-V: answer to the PLA arsenal

The Indian military responded to have a deterrent with an Indian nuclear missile test, compared to the overwhelming arsenal of China. To date, the People's Liberation Army has medium and long-range weapons for keeping adversaries out that began in the 90s.

One of the top three superpowers with the third spending for defense technology totals 1.3 million servicemen, noted the Stars Post. Although, a huge chunk is going to its soldiers pay.

In June 2020, about 25 Indian troopers with PLA soldiers got killed in skirmishes in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh Region. To date, it has been the most lethal fight in almost 45 years.

Guns are not allowed. But fisticuffs and weapons like clubs and stone are allowed at the western Himalayan border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the conflict was not caused by the Indian side. Express UK reported that Modi said, "We never provoke anyone....There should be no doubt that India wants peace, but if provoked, India will provide an appropriate response."

But he made it clear that peace is the only option, but stressed only if no provocation is done. He also warned that a response will follow if something severe is done.

But Beijing tried to hide that it had fatalities. In February, they admitted that four were killed in the heated skirmish in the highland border clash.

A paper in China said that their soldiers were killed defending their country's border while India is indirectly referred to.

Recently, there have been talks with both sides on the border, with commanders failing to defuse ignited tensions which ended in uselessly.

In June 2021, Indian PM Modi ordered the deployment of 50,000 more troops on the border. This raises a chance for a larger conflict if it erupts. The Indian nuclear missile test does cause more tension with possible nukes involved.

