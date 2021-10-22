A monkey on a rampage hurls a brick at an Indian man from the second floor, resulting in his fatal death. The vile primates have been terrorizing locals wherever they can, practically acting criminally, but human laws do not apply to them.

The victim of the deadly brick attack is Mohammad Kurbaan, 30-years old. In Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, the monkey was perched on the second floor nearby and hurled the brick, causing his untimely demise.

The police verified that the cause of death was a brick that hit the head of Kurbaan. His business sells bags from a local shop in the area when witnesses saw him getting hit on the head. He was immediately brought to the hospital for emergency treatment, but it was too late because the hit was fatal, reported the Daily Mail.

According to the Indian Express, the First Information Report (FIR) about Kurbaan was provided by the police to an unnamed person. Sections stated that the accident would fall under negligence as the cause of death.

Local authorities dug into the case of the killer primate and how it came across the brick in the first place.

The police found out that the building where the deadly incident happened was where the owner had left two bricks on top of a water tank to keep the local monkeys from opening it. However, the offending primates had turned the brick into a deadly missile.

They added that a gang of monkeys removed the brick for them to open the tank. One threw it, then hit and killed a man, while the other hit a nearby terrace.

Monkeys terrorize locals in India

Another earlier instance of these animals causing fear and panic happens to the wife of Anil Kumar Chauhan, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a recognized Indian political party. Sushma Devi, 50, fell to her demise to avoid monkeys attacking her.

She was brought to the hospital, but her injuries were fatal. Devi was a local politician and cremated at Mayapur farm.

Devi was attacked on September 9 by a gang of highly aggressive primates when she was on the terrace of her house in Kairana city. While panicking, she chose to jump from the terrace to escape the monkeys.

Such groups of wild and feral monkeys have been causing disturbances in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, located in the North of India. The authorities have tried controlling the rampage of these animals.

The municipal commissioner for the city of Mathura, Anunaya Jha, stated they would capture the monkeys from several areas like Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Chaubia para, and Dwarkadhish temple area of Mathura. They would be brought to forest areas later on, noted the New Indian Express.

It gets worse as gangs of these wild primates have targeted children as well.

Another monkey attack was in November 2019, when one of these primates killed a 12-day-old baby and bit it fatally. The child was snatched while the mother was breastfeeding, then the woman,58, was attacked and bitten till she passed away.

Monkeys could go on a rampage like hurling a brick that hits a man, which was fatal, was less severe than attacks by primate gangs.

