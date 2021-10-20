A legal fight pitting the mayor of Chicago and the police superintendent against certain officers who are refusing to comply with a vaccination requirement that applies to all municipal workers has concluded in court, with the police union seeking a temporary restraining order.

Chicago Police Ask For a Temporary Restraining Order

In a recently published article in MSN News, the city's effort to have all police officers vaccinated was delayed by a court hearing on the union's request for a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, but that did nothing to alleviate tensions.

According to Police Superintendent David Brown, compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement by his department's officers and civilian workers increased to 67 percent on Tuesday, up from 64 percent the day before. During a press conference on Tuesday, Brown said that he would do everything possible to preserve the lives of his officers.

He also added that he is prepared to let his officers go through a therapy session, go on a no-pay status, go to internal affairs, or get a direct order if that's what it takes. Meanwhile, about 2,000 cops have not yet uploaded their vaccination or testing status to a municipal website as of Tuesday, and 21 officers were removed from their police powers and were sent home without pay, as per Bloomberg reports.

Hundreds of Officers Summoned to the Police Headquarters

Several hundred hold-out officers were called to police headquarters this week, according to Brown; they were given the opportunity to alter their views and learn about the repercussions of their refusal. He has no idea whether they have changed their minds or if they have decided to enter the portal on their own.

Meanwhile, on Monday, municipal authorities issued an update on the vaccine requirement, revealing that 79 percent of city workers cooperated with the order and recorded their vaccination status on the online site. Officials claim that 84 percent of the population has been completely vaccinated, according to a report published in Newsweek.

Furthermore, authorities said that the police department has the lowest degree of compliance. The officers' union, the Fraternal Order of Police, has requested that Cook County Circuit Court Judge Cecilia Horan issue a temporary restraining order against the requirement. On Wednesday, a hearing will be held on the subject.

Chicago Mayor Accuses Police Union, President of Spreading Misinformation

In a published article in NBC Chicago, the police officers' union and its president have been accused by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot of spreading false information about the vaccine mandate's reporting process, which asks for vaccination status and allows for a temporary window of regular COVID-19 testing at the employee's expense until vaccines can be administered.

The order to give information to the site, according to the union's president, Catanzara, is a breach of the officers' constitutional rights as well as their rights under the union's contract with the city. On Tuesday, the police union's website once again advised members not to comply, but it also provided a document to indicate they are doing so under full duress and threats of termination.

Needless to say, the Fraternal Command of Police has said that all members who have been put on unpaid status as a result of their rejection of a direct order would be represented in court. As a consequence of refusing to submit their information to the site, 21 policemen have been put on unpaid leave.

