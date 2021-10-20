Gabby Petito's mother believes Brian Laundrie's parents are aware of her daughter's death and abduction. Petito's father concurred, calling the Laundries' withholding of information about his daughter "cruel."

The vlogger's mother believes Brian Laundrie's family "knows most of the information" concerning her daughter's death and abduction. After Petito was discovered strangled to death in Wyoming and Laundrie went missing last month, Nicole Schmidt told "60 Minutes Australia" that the family's "silence speaks volumes."

Gabby Petito's family believes Laundries knew her whereabouts

Petito and Laundrie, who were engaged at the time, went on a cross-country road trip in July and documented their travels on social media. Petito's mother reported receiving calls, messages, and FaceTime calls from the road every day throughout the interview.

Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, on September 1, but without Petito. On September 11, her parents reported her missing, Business Insider reported. Laundrie was then reported missing on September 17, when his parents said he went on a hike in Florida's Carlton Reserve, subsequently altering the date they claimed they last saw him.

Petito's corpse was discovered at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 21. Her death was determined to be a homicide. Joe Schmidt, Petito's stepfather, questioned why the Laundries didn't notify them when something looked to be wrong.

Petito had last spoken with her family in late August, when visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming with Brian Laundrie, as per Fox5. According to investigators, their social media posts detailing the vacation abruptly ceased, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in the van - alone.

According to officials, Laundrie hasn't been seen since September 14, when he refused to cooperate with the police. In relation with the matter, a federal arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Brian Laundrie's mother allegedly hates Gabby Petito

Per MEAWW, many people are claiming that Brian Laundrie's mother Roberta Laundrie "hated" Gabby Petito in a fresh twist to the Brian Laundrie-Gabby Petito case. In fact, she appears to have wished for her son to marry Brittany Anne Coleman, a young coworker.

Brittany rose to fame after defending Brian Laundrie in a series of domestic abuse posts with the hashtag #JusticeForGabbyPetito. She also published lengthy postings in support of the Laundrie family, in which she repeatedly humiliated Gabby Petito.

Brittany said that, contrary to common opinion, Brian Laundrie was the real victim of Gabby's "abuse" throughout their relationship. Roberta Laundrie reportedly favored Brittany Coleman over Gabby Petito as a possible daughter-in-law, according to unverified reports.

Brittany Coleman's strong connection with Roberta Laundrie has been investigated by internet sleuths. Brittany is shown wearing a poncho made by Roberta, whom she describes as the "most lovely and amazing lady in the entire world" in one of her photographs.

Gabby Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, had previously said that Brian Laundrie's mother loved Gabby Petito "like her own daughter."

Following her defense of Brian Laundrie and his family, Brittany Coleman received a deluge of comments and hostility from social media users. She criticized the constant criticism and defended her viewpoint in a recent Facebook post, comparing her online abuse to bullying.

