Joe Biden and the Democrats will most likely be blamed for the increasing prices of goods and the empty store shelves at the grocer stores.

CNN's Stephen Collinson recently published his analysis on Biden's first few months as the president of the United States and said that the POTUS has not succeeded.

Joe Biden struggles to make America normal again

As of press writing, Biden struggles to make America normal again because he was put in power while the country was already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, the POTUS declared the country's partial victory against the deadly virus. But it didn't take Biden long to realize that America can't go back to normal by late this year.

Other than the pandemic and its effects on businesses and the economy, Biden also needs to do with the ever-increasing cost of living of all American households.

Joe Biden, Democrats will continue to get blamed

According to Collinson, Biden and the Democrats will be blamed once families see that the price of bacon has doubled. And when they can no longer buy the gifts they want to purchase for their loved ones before Christmas Day.

These ongoing issues regarding the cost of living and the prices of gasoline pave the way for Republicans to say that Biden's presidency is a huge failure.

While it is not unusual for first-term presidents to suffer from congressional election rebukes, Collinson said that it's still crucial for Biden and Democrats to do something about the country's economy, as well as the pandemic.

After all, this is the only way for them to stay in power if Biden wants to get re-elected in 2024.

The POTUS's approval rating hasn't been very high, but he still managed to get 50 percent of the respondents' votes.

The POTUS, Democrats need to be more united

Last week, there were also discussions among Democrats as to why Biden's approval rating hasn't improved. Pennsylvania Democrats concluded that the pandemic and the many ways it hinders everyday life have affected Americans' view of the POTUS.

"There is a malaise. People don't feel like their lives have been improved. They did sort of feel that promises aren't being kept," Sarah Longwell, a moderate Republican strategist who became Biden's supporter, said via Politico.

Longwell also said that Biden and Democrats are failing to show unity regarding the bills they want to pass. It looks like there are clusters without the Democrats.

On Friday, Biden said that he prefers to cut the duration of his social services and climate change package programs instead of eliminating them.

According to Huffington Post, this is the president's clearest comment yet on how he hopes negotiations over the bill will play out.

Biden's comments also appeared to match the strategy preferred by progressive lawmakers and a subtle break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claims that Democrats want to focus on a few enduring programs.

