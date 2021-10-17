Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the University of California Irvine Medical Center with a urinary tract infection that had spread to his bloodstream.

Former Pres. Clinton is in ICU for Privacy and Safety

In a recently published article in MSN News, Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's primary physician, said in a joint statement that Clinton remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.

They also said that he was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) and given IV antibiotics and fluids. They also emphasized that Clinton was in the ICU for privacy and safety reasons rather than because he required critical care and to assure the public that Clinton is doing well.

According to both his physicians and his team, Clinton has been in excellent spirits, chatting to family and staff, and has been up and walking. According to a spokeswoman, Angel Urena, the 42nd President is unhappy that he needs to be in the hospital, but he is talking and laughing, per CNN News reports.

Read Also: Top Democratic Leaders Urge Biden To Act in Student Forgiveness Loan; Cancellation Through an Executive Order is Still Questionable

What is Sepsis?

Robert Glatter, MD, a physician in the department of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said that if sepsis is not identified and quickly treated with enough intravenous fluids and broad-spectrum antibiotics, it may be fatal.

Sepsis is the body's response to an infection, resulting in the creation of inflammatory chemicals that, although aiding in the isolation of the invader, may cause harm to organs such as the kidneys, lungs, and heart. It may spread to the brain, resulting in meningitis or encephalitis, according to an article published in EVERYDAY HEALTH.

Dr. Glatter also said that according to early media reports, President Clinton's vital signs have improved, and his white blood count has decreased, indicating that he is clinically improving. His previous history of coronary artery disease and coronary artery bypass grafting operation is a risk that may slow down his recovery time.

Clinton's Body is Responding Well

Clinton's physicians stated that his white blood cell count is going down after two days of therapy and that he is responding well to medicines, and that he should be able to return home shortly. In a statement, Urena stated that as of Friday, all of his health indicators were improving, including his white blood count, which had dropped substantially, and that he would stay in the hospital overnight to get more IV antibiotics.

According to a person acquainted with the issue, the medication required to treat Clinton's illness must be given through IV rather than orally, which is why he is still in the hospital. Urologic infections are extremely frequent in elderly individuals, according to the former President's physicians, and they are readily treated, but they may rapidly spread to the bloodstream. His vital signs are all steady, according to the physicians.

Clinton, 75, had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and had two stents placed in 2010 to open one artery. His physicians, however, emphasized that his stay had nothing to do with his heart or COVID-19.

Related Article: Bill Clinton Rushed to Los Angeles Hospital After Suffering Infection; Spokesperson Says Ex-POTUS is in Good Spirits

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.